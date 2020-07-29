Xiaomi is looking to change the dynamics of smartphone design once again. Few years back, we saw the Mi Mix, 2 and 3, then we had the Mi Mix Alpha. Now the company is hoping to bring a new dimension to phone design. For this, Xiaomi has reportedly patented a new design format, which stores wireless earbuds at the top. The design renders show what is being tried out. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased, set to launch on August 4

These buds double up as the built-in speakers for the phone mentioned in the patent filing. Xiaomi has applied for the design in China and the Netherlands. It further states the earbuds will slide into the gaps constructed to hold the earbuds. While the idea sounds ambitious, we're not sure if the phone's current dimensions can accommodate the earbuds.

And if that has to be changed, then Xiaomi's designers will have further questions to answer. Do they really believe that instead of fitting the earbuds, space couldn't be utilized for something? Also, we heard about the need to remove the headphone jack to fit in a bigger battery a few years ago. Does that logic not fit in with the earbuds into the equation?

More importantly, if Xiaomi thinks the earbuds can double up as speakers, what about their hygiene? After all, you will be wearing them numerous times and taking them off to put it back. Won’t that affect the quality of the speakers? More importantly, earbuds will most likely charge using the built-in phone’s battery. Won’t this require Xiaomi to bump up the size of the battery to make this work?

We’re hoping the company works through these points before going ahead with the final product, especially if the patent gets the green flag. Expect the phone to cost a premium, especially with the features on offer. But in most cases, patent designs don’t usually convert into an actual products. So we’ll take this development with a pinch of salt for now.