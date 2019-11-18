comscore Xiaomi 5G phones coming in first half of 2020; details
Xiaomi phones above Rs 20,000 will support 5G connectivity, includes Redmi K30 Pro and more

At least 10 Xiaomi 5G phones are expected in first half of 2020. This will also include the Redmi K30 Pro.

  Published: November 18, 2019 6:12 PM IST
At the 2019 China Mobile Global Partner Conference, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun talked about future of Xiaomi smartphones. The company is ready to offer smartphones with next-gen 5G connectivity at affordable price points. Jun said that all Xiaomi smartphones with a price tag above RMB 2,000 (approximately Rs 20,000) will be 5G phones.

Xiaomi 5G phones strategy detailed

Jun further added that the company plans to announce at least 10 affordable 5G phones in the first half of 2020, GizmoChina reports. Xiaomi for its part already offers a few 5G phones, such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the wraparound Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. The company has already launched a 5G + AIoT strategy to increase the development and adoption of the use of its AIoT sevices.

Additionally, Lei Jun said that Xiaomi’s IoT platform has connected 196 million devices, and the number of users of IoT devices exceeds 3 million. Recently, MediaTek announced that it will hold a new product launch conference on November 26. It will be a new chipset with integrated 5G. There is news that the first model of MediaTek’s 5G chip is likely to be the Redmi K30.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 leaked details

While details around the Redmi K30 series are scarce at best, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about it. Previous leaks suggest that the series will come with 5G support, and feature a MediaTek SoC under the hood. In comparison, the Redmi K20 launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. In an interview with BGR India, MediaTek had confirmed that the first smartphones powered by its Helio M70 5G modem will arrive early next year. There’s also talk of smartphones featuring a punch-hole display, but it could be restricted to the Pro variant.

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20
Price 27999 21999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP
Front Camera 20MP 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: November 18, 2019 6:12 PM IST

