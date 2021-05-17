Xiaomi phones with Leica cameras? It is a possibility, hints latest leak

Hasselblad and OnePlus, Zeiss and Vivo, Leica and Huawei – these partnerships invoke a lot of promise for mobile photographers. Although we are yet to learn the effects of this collaboration in reality on a smartphone, news of Leica looking for new partner/s is floating around. In fact, Leica is said to do a multi-brand partnership similar to Zeiss, with possible candidates being Xiaomi, Sharp and Honor. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) launch to take place soon as it is now spotted on SIG site

In the process, Leica is also said to terminate its relationship with Huawei after having one last outing in the upcoming Huawei P50 series. Reasons for the termination aren’t given yet but it seems the US-imposed trade ban may have something to do with it. The information comes from a renowned tipster @rodent950 on Twitter. Xiaomi is yet to hint at any such development. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 (2021) coming soon? It could be an upgraded Redmi Note 8

Leica cameras on Xiaomi, Honor, Sharp phones

Leica has been in a partnership with Huawei for some years now and the duo has come up with some of the best smartphone camera systems of their times. Some of the notable phones include the Huawei P20 Pro, P30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 30 Pro, and the recently launched Mate 40 series. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S in pics: A closer look at the upgraded Redmi Note 10

With the industry-wide trend of slapping camera manufacturing brand names at the back, it could benefit companies like Xiaomi and Honor to iterate more on their camera prowess. The Mi 11 Ultra from a few months ago has proven to be a solid smartphone camera system, surpassing everything on the DxOMark list.

Moreover, with OnePlus banking on Hasselblad and Vivo using the Zeiss name, it could help Xiaomi establish itself in the premium smartphone space as a camera-centric phone brand. Honor could also get some help in this regard as it no longer is associated with Huawei.

It remains to be seen as to when such a partnership is announced. With the Huawei P50 series still some time away, it could take Xiaomi close to a year to come with the first Leica branded phone. On the other hand, this whole thing could be a hoax and Leica may continue to stick with Huawei for the foreseeable future.

Nokia also has a branding deal with Zeiss but the company has been shy in using its names lately. HMD Global has been churning out affordable smartphones for a while and near-future plans don’t hint at a premium “flagship-grade” phone coming from them anytime soon.