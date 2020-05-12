comscore Xiaomi Pinlo Blender Pro is a cheap, portable food processor | BGR India
Xiaomi's Pinlo Blender Pro is an affordable, portable alternative to your food processor

The Xiaomi Pinlo Blender Pro is available in two colors and starts at CNY 199 (about Rs 2,120).

  • Updated: May 12, 2020 3:36 PM IST
Pinlo Blender Pro

Chinese brand Xiaomi has a variety of smartphones, wearables and audio devices. However, its ecological chain of products features many varying appliances too. The Xiaomi Pinlo Blender Pro is the latest in the series. It is a portable, cost-effective food processor that succeeds the earlier Xiaomi Pinlo Blender. The original Pinlo food processor sold very well in China, which is probably why a second-generation product exists today. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3 update brings May security patch and camera bug fixes

Note that you may never find one of these outside China. However, if you know a Chinese retailer in your city, you just might find one of these. Unlike big, clumsy food processors, the minimal Xiaomi Pinlo Blender Pro has an attractive design. They also come in Indigo Blue and red colors instead of the plain old white. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Series goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

The blenders use a shockproof silicone sleeve on the outer layer which not only reduces the vibration felt during the process but also cuts down the sound. Further, it doubles up as a protective layer in case of a drop. Moreover, the main cup can also be used as water can along with a separate attachment.

Apart from the aesthetic upgrades, the new Pinlo Blender Pro also comes with a more powerful motor. This motor has a 30,000rpm speed while maintaining a low noise level of 83dB. Ther are six corrosion-resistant blades made from titanium alloy in the unit. The motor on the new unit has also been optimized to last for up to 5 years and the power has been taken up from 600W to 1000W.

Further, there is also a separate cup for blending stuff with a high-strength glass body. This has a 2mm thick blade and a stainless steel chassis inside it. The Pinlo Blender Pro is priced at CNY 199 (about Rs 2,120). However, you may also buy it along with the glass cup for CNY 239 (about Rs 2,545).

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 3:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2020 3:36 PM IST

