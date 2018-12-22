Xiaomi Play launch set for December 24: Waterdrop notch, gradient finish, specifications and everything else we already know

Xiaomi is set to introduce a new smartphone series, called the Play, in China on December 24. The smartphone is believed to be first device in its portfolio aimed at gamers. Ahead of its official launch of Monday, Xiaomi has released multiple teasers, which confirm that Play will be the Chinese smartphone maker’s first device with a waterdrop-style notch. Now, we have more information about the device including some bundled data plans.

Xiaomi Play: 10GB Unlimited Data Plans

While initial leaks suggested that the Play will be a gaming smartphone, the meaning of that has become clear. Rather than packing leading specifications, Xiaomi plans to give abundant amount of data so Play users can game at their will. According to ITHome, a company official has told Chinese sources that the device will come bundled with an unlimited data plan.

This will allow users to enjoy uninterrupted gaming and the first 10GB of data usage will be at full speed without any additional price. The free data can be claimed through an app and the move similar to one announced before, where the company offered 666GB of data to developers working on Mi Max 3 updates.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Play: What record will it break?

Xiaomi is also teasing that the Play smartphone will break records. It is not clear what records we are looking at here but a Weibo post says that Xiaomi founder Lei Jun will participate at the launch event on Monday. He is said to challenge a Guinness World Record with the smartphone. This could be the most interesting piece of news from Xiaomi Play launch next week.

Xiaomi Play: Specifications and Features

The Play from Xiaomi is expected to feature a 5.84-inch display supporting Full HD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz and will feature a 12-megapixel main camera on the back. Apart from the waterdrop notch, it will also come witha gradient finish on the back. It is likely to feature a 5-megapixel depth sensor alongside its 12-megapixel main camera and we won’t be surprised if the entire setup is similar to that of Redmi Note 5 Pro.

At the front, the Play is expected to be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera and the smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi Play could be offered in three different storage variants: 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The teasers suggested it will arrive in black, blue and gold colors but there is also gradient finish confirmed for the device. It needs to be seen whether the Xiaomi Play is a different phone or just the Redmi 7 renamed for Xiaomi’s home market.