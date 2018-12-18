Xiaomi Play gaming smartphone scheduled to launch in China on December 24

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first Play series smartphone in China. The company has officially confirmed via its Weibo account that it will unveil a smartphone on December 24, which will be targeted at gaming enthusiasts.

The announcement comes days after a teaser surfaced on the web. Earlier, the smartphone was reported to debut between December 17 and December 26. Unfortunately, the Weibo site doesn’t reveal any details regarding its pricing and specifications.

Besides, the Chinese company already offers a gaming smartphone in the Black Shark range. Other brands, like Honor, recently took the wraps off its first gaming device – Honor Play with features, including GPU Turbo and a dedicated NPU coupled with the Huawei Kirin 970 chipset.

The upcoming smartphone could feature a 48-megapixel camera sensor, that the company has been teasing. As per reports, the Xiaomi Play is rumored to come with a price label of less than RMB 1,999.

Besides, rumours are rife that the upcoming smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of the POCO F1, which was launched back in August in India. Additionally, the company recently asserted that it has traded over 700,000 units of the POCO F1 in the past three months.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

As for the specifications, the POCO F1 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset, coupled with Liquid Cooling technology. The device flaunts a 6.18-inch IPS LCD notched display that operates at Full HD+ resolution. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which supports Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. There is a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel Sony sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel shooter aided by artificial intelligence for enhanced results.