Xiaomi Play teasers reveal waterdrop notch and dual camera setup

Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone dubbed Play in China on December 24. Ahead of the launch next week, the company has shared a number of teaser revealing key features of the smartphone. The teasers show the front as well as rear of the smartphone and gives away one key information.

Xiaomi Play will be the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to feature a waterdrop notch design. The teasers posted also reveal that the smartphone will feature dual rear camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The teasers now seem to be similar to the smartphone that we saw on TENAA yesterday and whose specifications were published by China’s telecom authority.

While it was initially assumed to be the Redmi 7 or Redmi 7 Pro, the teasers suggest it will come with a new name altogether. In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Play is expected to feature a 5.84-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, and will feature a 12-megapixel main camera on the back.

Xiaomi Play is likely to feature a 5-megapixel depth sensor alongside its 12-megapixel main camera and we won’t be surprised if the entire setup is similar to that of Redmi Note 5 Pro. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera and the smartphone is tipped to be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi Play could be offered in three different storage variants: 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.

While the Redmi 7 was tipped to come in as many as 11 colors, the teasers suggest that Xiaomi Play will arrive in black, blue and gold colors. It needs to be seen whether the Xiaomi Play is a different phone or just the Redmi 7 renamed for Xiaomi’s home market.