Xiaomi pledges Rs 15 crore to fight Coronavirus | BGR India
News

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore to battle against Coronavirus outbreak in India

News

Xiaomi is also raising another Rs 1 crore to provide hygiene kits to those who have no access to soaps, masks, and sanitizers.

  Published: March 31, 2020 6:34 PM IST
manu-kumar-jain-xiaomi-fb-live-stream-screenshot2

In the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Xiaomi Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain recently shared an open letter to all Mi Fans. The letter talks about the efforts Xiaomi is taking to battle the Coronavirusw outbreak in India. This includes the donations Xiaomi India has taken part in. The letter also sees Jain requesting all Mi Fans to donate to the PM relief fund.

Manu begins the letter by pointing out that observing self-isolation and the lockdown rules is critical. He requests all readers to “come together to safeguard the nation” and to cooperate. As per the letter, Xiaomi has donated Rs 15 crore for the fight against coronavirus outbreak. Xiaomi will donate 10 crores to the Prime Minister’s recently announced PM CARES relief fund and another 5 crores to CM’s relief fund for various states.

Watch: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

“We will continue to work towards donating lakhs of face masks and protective suits to hospitals across various states,” says Jain in the letter. Xiaomi has also partnered with Give India on MI.com to raise Rs 1 crore. This fund is dedicated to making hygiene kits available to 20,000 families that have no access to soaps sanitizers and masks. “We request all our Mi Fans and partners to donate for the cause,” he added. Jain also mentioned that Xiaomi is working with several other NGOs to extend support to daily wage workers, migrants, and stray animals.

Xiaomi pushes back Mi 10 launch

Xiaomi was supposed to launch its next flagship, the Mi 10 series in India today. However, due to the lockdown and circumstances, the launch has been indefinitely pushed back. To help the government’s effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Xiaomi has also shut its Mi Home stores across the country.

Coronavirus: How tech companies are fighting against the pandemic

Manu Kumar Jain confirmed earlier on Twitter that the company won’t be offering home delivery for a temporary period. These decisions come after Xiaomi announced that it won’t proceed with the sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 25, 2020. The Xiaomi Mi 10 in India will now happen once the lockdown is lifted by the government. However, there is no timeline given by the company just yet.

  Published Date: March 31, 2020 6:34 PM IST

