Poco F1 Android 9 Pie-based update now rolling out; Xiaomi official confirms

  • Published: December 17, 2018 8:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Poco F1 Android Pie

Image credit: Twitter @donovansung

Xiaomi, the parent company of Poco, has finally confirmed that the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 update is rolling out to its flagship smartphone, the Poco F1. As part of the official confirmation Donovan Sung, the Global spokesperson and Director of Product Management at Xiaomi Global took to Twitter to make things official. As part of the tweet, Sung also posted an image along with the Google Android Pie mascot on Google campus. He went on to add, ”Super excited that Android Pie for #POCO is here! Download this update and take your #MasterOfSpeed to the next level.”

This comes weeks after reports started cropping up on the internet about users claiming that their Poco F1 devices are getting the stable version of Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 update. This comes days after it was reported that the Android 9 Pie-based update was rolling out for Xiaomi Mi A1 and Mi A2 users. If you are a Poco F1 user then you should head to the settings section, and check for the update. If you can’t find the update then don’t worry as it is likely that the company is rolling out the update in a staged manner.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

This means that the update will initially roll out to an extremely small number of users. The company is likely to keep a close watch on an initial lot of devices to keep a tab on for any serious system crippling bugs that may have slipped from the testing phase.

The update will reach your device in the coming weeks if not days. To recap, the new version brings some new features including Adaptive Battery, gesture-based navigation, and app slices. Poco F1 is the cheapest smartphone in the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 8:27 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

