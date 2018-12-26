Poco F1 Armoured Edition 6GB RAM/128GB variant announced: Price, specifications

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has unveiled a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of its flagship smartphone, called Poco F1. The new variant is available in Armoured Edition, and has gone on sale for the first time starting today. The special edition features a kevlar rear panel, unlike the standard variants.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition price

The Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM+128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 23,999. The new variant is available via Flipkart, and mi.com. Initially, the Armoured Edition was launched with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of inbuilt storage, and a price tag of Rs 29,999. The standard edition comes with a price label of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB/128GB configuration costs Rs 22,999.

Poco F1 Armoured Edition specifications, features

The Poco F1 Armoured Edition features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. At its core is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. The storage is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. It runs MIUI 10 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie, which was recently rolled out.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

There is a dual rear camera setup at the back that includes a 12-megapixel Sony sensor with dual pixel autofocus and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. For capturing selfies, you get a 20-megapixel camera, coupled with HDR and AI prowess. There is a soft LED flash too for better results.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, which supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature.