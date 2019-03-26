Xiaomi Poco F1 gets dark mode with MIUI 9.3.25 beta update

Xiaomi Poco F1 has emerged as one of the most popular smartphones in the mid-range performance segment. It is the most powerful smartphone for its price and Xiaomi has been consistently updating the device with new features to ensure that it appeals to both existing and new customers. Now, the smartphone is getting dark model as part of MIUI 9.3.25 beta update. A system-wide dark theme was being tested for the smartphone on a closed MIUI 10 beta for the Poco F1 and now, the company has reportedly begun pushing the feature to a wider batch of Poco F1 users as part of its latest open beta update.

With the release of the new update, Poco F1 users will be able to choose to “use darker color palette for system backgrounds and compatible apps.” The feature, according to XDA Developers, can be activated from MIUI 10 global beta with build number 9.3.25 by heading over to Settings and then Display and clicking on the toggle for Dark Mode below the Ambient Display option. The dark theme reportedly applies to volume controls, notification and quick settings shade, recent menu among other system apps on the smartphone.

The dark theme is already applied to system apps such as Calculator, Contacts, Gallery, Messaging, Notes, Phone, Screen Recorder, and Updater. With the closed beta, the company had extending the darker theme to sub-menus in Settings but some of the main Settings page remained excluded at that moment. With the open beta release, Samsung seems to have pushed the dark mode to the main settings page as well. If you have a Poco F1 and wish to test dark theme then you can download the open beta update package, which is based on Android Pie and has a download size of 1.8GB.

The release of dark theme is part of a larger focus where the company aims to build the MIUI for Poco” phones into a separate experience. The Chinese smartphone maker has also promoted independent development and has started instant release of kernel codes to support independent developers. The smartphone has received a number of new features in the past few months including super slo-m video recording at 960 frames per second, Google Lens integration within the MIUI camera app and support for HD video streaming on apps like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Poco F1 has also received Game Turbo feature, which was first introduced with the launch of Mi 9. The MIUI 9.3.25 beta update for Poco F1 is also available in the form of a ZIP file, which can be flashed to the device by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Update. In System Update, click on the three dot icon on the top right corner and then select “Choose update package” and select the update package and then click on “Reboot and update”. Alternatively, Poco F1 users can also use the Mi Flash tool to update their devices to the new ROM.