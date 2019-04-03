Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update

Xiaomi’s official Poco launcher app has received a new 2.6.5.7 update. It brings the most notable feature, labeled dark theme, to all Android smartphones. It’s good that the update is not just restricted to Xiaomi’s Poco F1 device. Do note that this dark theme feature is different from the system-wide Dark mode. One can check the new feature in Launcher’s Settings menu. Apart from the dark theme feature, the update also brings sharper app icons, general bug fixes, and a more responsive user interface. Additionally, users can now also add custom apps to App vault shortcuts.

If you want to leverage the newly added dark theme feature, just tap and hold the empty space on your Home screen, then select the Settings icon > More > Backgrounds. Here you will get two options, which is one dark and a light theme. You will also witness an app drawer background transparency option. Android Police stated that “if you have no transparency set up, the dark mode will turn all panes’ backgrounds to pure black, saving you some snake oil amounts of extra battery life versus just a grey mode.”

Besides, in February, the Poco F1 (review) smartphone received the Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other premium streaming services. To recall, the Poco F1 packs a 6.3-inch IPS grade notched panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. Optics wise, there are two cameras at the back.

The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an IR sensor in order to aid low-light Face Unlock. The handset is powered by the usual 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ via USB Type C port. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike OnePlus 6T. The Xiaomi Poco F1 carries a starting price of Rs 19,999.