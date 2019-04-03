comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update
News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update

News

Apart from the dark theme feature, the update also brings sharper app icons, general bug fixes, and more.

  • Published: April 3, 2019 9:58 AM IST
poco-f1-box-2

Xiaomi’s official Poco launcher app has received a new 2.6.5.7 update. It brings the most notable feature, labeled dark theme, to all Android smartphones. It’s good that the update is not just restricted to Xiaomi’s Poco F1 device. Do note that this dark theme feature is different from the system-wide Dark mode. One can check the new feature in Launcher’s Settings menu. Apart from the dark theme feature, the update also brings sharper app icons, general bug fixes, and a more responsive user interface. Additionally, users can now also add custom apps to App vault shortcuts.

If you want to leverage the newly added dark theme feature, just tap and hold the empty space on your Home screen, then select the Settings icon > More > Backgrounds. Here you will get two options, which is one dark and a light theme. You will also witness an app drawer background transparency option. Android Police stated that “if you have no transparency set up, the dark mode will turn all panes’ backgrounds to pure black, saving you some snake oil amounts of extra battery life versus just a grey mode.”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

Besides, in February, the Poco F1 (review) smartphone received the Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other premium streaming services. To recall, the Poco F1 packs a 6.3-inch IPS grade notched panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset under the hood. Optics wise, there are two cameras at the back.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an IR sensor in order to aid low-light Face Unlock. The handset is powered by the usual 4,000mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ via USB Type C port. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike OnePlus 6T. The Xiaomi Poco F1 carries a starting price of Rs 19,999.

  • Published Date: April 3, 2019 9:58 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update
News
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update
Spark email app for Android arrives as Google shuts down ‘Inbox by Gmail’

News

Spark email app for Android arrives as Google shuts down ‘Inbox by Gmail’

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may also come in a smaller size along with a regular one

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may also come in a smaller size along with a regular one

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

Oppo A7n announced

News

Oppo A7n announced

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

Apple may launch three OLED iPhones with new screen sizes from 5.42-inches to 6.67-inches in 2020

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update

Intel's 2nd-gen Xeon Scalable processors are here

Spark email app for Android arrives as Google shuts down ‘Inbox by Gmail’

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update
AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed

News

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for March 2019 revealed
Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices

News

Xiaomi ships more than 1.5 million Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE devices
Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

News

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy now

हिंदी समाचार

सबसे बड़े Youtuber की जंग में PewDiePie ने फिर से पहली पोजिशन हासिल की

Asus Zenfone 6Z गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, लीक हुई ये मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशन

Flipkart Flipstart Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, इन प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिल रहा है 16 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo ने चुपके से लॉन्च किया A7n स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and availability
Apple may launch three OLED iPhones with new screen sizes from 5.42-inches to 6.67-inches in 2020

News

Apple may launch three OLED iPhones with new screen sizes from 5.42-inches to 6.67-inches in 2020
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Dark Theme support with the latest Poco launcher update
Intel's 2nd-gen Xeon Scalable processors are here

News

Intel's 2nd-gen Xeon Scalable processors are here
Spark email app for Android arrives as Google shuts down ‘Inbox by Gmail’

News

Spark email app for Android arrives as Google shuts down ‘Inbox by Gmail’