Xiaomi Poco F1 gets Widevine L1 certification with MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update

Last year, Xiaomi launched Poco F1 with Qualcomm’s top-notch chipset, good cameras, and custom development support at an affordable price tag, making it one of the best smartphones of 2018. However, the device lacked Widevine L1 certification. Towards the end of the year 2018, the Chinese company promised to release Widevine L1 certification to the Poco F1 and Xiaomi has now fulfilled its promise.

The smartphone has finally received the Widevine L1 certification and it is probably the first handset in the world to get it via a software update. After downloading the update, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will support HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other premium streaming services. The latest MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta update offers Widevine L1 certification, XDADeveloper reports. The company is expected to roll out the stable and final update of the same. Notably, HD streaming is only possible when your smartphone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

To recall, the Poco F1 bears a 6.3-inch IPS grade notched panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is the first affordable smartphone to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Optics wise, there are two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For shooting selfies, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel front camera with an IR sensor in order to aid low-light Face Unlock.

The smartphone is backed by a large enough 4,000mAh battery. It supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ via USB Type C port. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike OnePlus 6T. As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a starting price of Rs 19,999. It is available for purchase via the company’s online store and Flipkart as well as via offline retail stores. There is also an Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 worth Rs 28,999.