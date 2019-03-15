comscore
  Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard
Poco F1 Lite spotted online; may soon launch with Snapdragon 660 onboard

According to the listing, the rumored Poco F1 Lite is likely to come with Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB RAM and Android 9 Pie.

  Published: March 15, 2019 10:59 AM IST
It looks like Xiaomi sub-brand Poco may be working on a new smartphone for the budget price segment. According to new information online, it is likely that the company is may push the price to value envelope further down with the rumored smartphone as it is likely to be a “Lite” version of the Poco F1. Keeping in line with the idea that it will be a watered down version of the Poco F1, online reports indicate that the device may be called as “Poco F1 Lite”.

The report comes around the time when the world is waiting for the successor of the Poco F1, dubbed Poco F2, that could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Poco F1 Lite was spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench revealing some important aspects about the internals. According to the listing, we got to know that the rumored Poco F1 Lite is likely to come with Snapdragon 660 SoC out-the-box along with 4GB RAM and Android 9 Pie.

The device however is seen scoring quite low on single core and multi-core tests as compared to results from other Snapdragon 660-powered devices. In fact, the overall results seem more comparable to benchmark scores of the Snapdragon 636-powered Redmi Note 5 Pro. This listing was spotted right after another rumored Xiaomi device, the “Xiaomi Uranus”, was spotted on Geekbench.

The second device was initially spotted by Nashville Chatterclass, and according to the report, it is likely to be the same device as the Poco F1 Lite. This is because the benchmark scores and specifications on both listings appear to be similar. With Geekbench result listings not concrete proof, we will wait for some substantial evidence about the existence of the rumored Poco F1 Lite.

  Published Date: March 15, 2019 10:59 AM IST

