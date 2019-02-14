Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi MIX 3 get EIS support with unofficial custom ROM

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone in India to be powered by the top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC, with prices starting from Rs 19,999. Xiaomi recently started rolling out Android Pie update for the smartphone, but it did not bring the EIS support for video recording at 4k resolution, as the electronic image stabilization has been limited to recording at Full HD (1080p).

Now, a new AOSP-based custom ROM can enable this functionality and lets you install and use it in the official MIUI 10 camera app by default, XDA reports. Here are the following steps to enable the feature.

– Make sure your Xiaomi Poco F1 smartphone is rooted, as the method is only for root accessed users.

– Install Magisk on the device

– Download the Magisk module ZIP (search for the device’s code-name “beryllium”) from this link and Activate

After doing all the above-mentioned steps carefully, head over to device Settings -> Apps -> Advanced -> Special App Access -> Usage Access -> Camera, and set it to “Allowed”. The device will now get access to EIS on the Poco F1 default camera app. XDA also mentions that this mod enabling EIS for 4K at 30fps works with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 by following the same above steps.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price, specifications, and features

The Poco F1 smartphone flaunts a 6.18-inch full-HD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen, and has a wide notch that houses the front camera and IR sensors for face unlock. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU. For shutterbugs, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors with AI enhancements, and a 20-megapixel front camera.

For security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and IR face unlock using the front camera. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 out-of-the-box. For charging and data transfer, the smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port.

The Poco F1 price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999.