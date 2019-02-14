comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi MIX 3 get EIS support with unofficial custom ROM
News

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi MIX 3 get EIS support with unofficial custom ROM

News

This Mod enables EIS support for 4K@30fps video recording, but needs root access.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 1:30 PM IST
poco-f1-front

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone in India to be powered by the top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC, with prices starting from Rs 19,999. Xiaomi recently started rolling out Android Pie update for the smartphone, but it did not bring the EIS support for video recording at 4k resolution, as the electronic image stabilization has been limited to recording at Full HD (1080p).

Now, a new AOSP-based custom ROM can enable this functionality and lets you install and use it in the official MIUI 10 camera app by default, XDA reports. Here are the following steps to enable the feature.

– Make sure your Xiaomi Poco F1 smartphone is rooted, as the method is only for root accessed users.

– Install Magisk on the device

– Download the Magisk module ZIP (search for the device’s code-name “beryllium”) from this link and Activate

After doing all the above-mentioned steps carefully, head over to device Settings -> Apps -> Advanced -> Special App Access -> Usage Access -> Camera, and set it to “Allowed”. The device will now get access to EIS on the Poco F1 default camera app. XDA also mentions that this mod enabling EIS for 4K at 30fps works with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 by following the same above steps.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price, specifications, and features

The Poco F1 smartphone flaunts a 6.18-inch full-HD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen, and has a wide notch that houses the front camera and IR sensors for face unlock. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU. For shutterbugs, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors with AI enhancements, and a 20-megapixel front camera.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

For security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and IR face unlock using the front camera. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 out-of-the-box. For charging and data transfer, the smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

The Poco F1 price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 1:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends: First update arrives with special additions for Valentine's Day 2019
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
thumb-img
News
Apple plans to launch its video streaming service in April
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 FCC listing reveals AMOLED screen: Report

Editor's Pick

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Deals
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale last day deals

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

News

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date
Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 teased to featured a wide-angle lens; will be shown off at MWC 2019
Smartphone assembly in India picks up as ‘Completely Knocked Down’ manufacturing increases

News

Smartphone assembly in India picks up as ‘Completely Knocked Down’ manufacturing increases

हिंदी समाचार

10 हजार में 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 28 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Vivo Carnival सेल में सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन, आज है आखिरी दिन

एप्पल अपनी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग सर्विस को अप्रैल में करेगा लॉन्च!

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ के लॉन्च से पहले हैंड्स ऑन वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
News
Poco F1 and Mi MIX 3 get EIS support unofficially
Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps

News

Software pirates using Apple's enterprise certificate to distribute fake apps
Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced

News

Meizu 16th Plus Hi-Fi Edition with Astell and Kern accessories announced
Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date

News

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 7 India launch date
Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme

News

Google Voice for iOS gets latest Material Theme