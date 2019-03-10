Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10.2.3.0 stable update now rolling out, brings February 2019 security patch and more

The flagship killer from Xiaomi, Poco F1, is now getting MIUI 10 stable update which brings the latest February 2019 security patch, along with bug fixes and performance improvements. The update carries version number 10.2.3.0.PEJMIXM, and is about 550MB in size. Besides the security patch and general improvements, Xiaomi did not mention other features that are coming as a part of the update.

Recently, Xiaomi also started rolling out a beta update for the Poco F1 which brings two key improvements. Firstly, the beta update adds support for 4K video recording at 60fps. Secondly, Xiaomi has also added Widevine L1 support, which allows users to steam HD videos from the likes of OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The Poco F1 recently got a price cut in India and it is now available for Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The higher model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999 whereas the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

Talking about specifications and features, the Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top that houses the 20-megapixel front camera. The notch also comes with an infrared sensor for face unlock feature. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU, and there are dual cameras at the back – a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.