Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be rolling out a new update for Poco F1 devices in the market. The update brings the MIUI version on the device to 10.3.6.0. It is worth noting that the company already launched the update about a week back. However, this time, the update seems to be rolling out to a wider range of Poco F1. The company also revealed the highlights of the update through a details changelog of the update. This comes just days after the company launched a similar update for its spiritual successor, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series.

Poco F1 update details

According to a report by FoneArena, the highlight of this update is likely to be the June Android security patch. In addition to this, the new update comes with optimizations to the lock screen pocket mode. The company also revealed that it has fixed a bug where the screen did not light up for notifications. The said update comes with PEJMIXM build number. Package size of the new update is reported to be 269MB. This new update comes little more than a month after Xiaomi rolled out the last update for the device. As previously reported, the last update came with May 2019 Android security patch with usual bug fixes and optimizations.

The information about the new update comes just hours after Xiaomi revealed a new discount deal for the Poco F1. As previously reported, interested buyers can get the smartphone with a discount of up to Rs 8,000. This deal is part of the ongoing Poco Days sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. According to the report, the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 17,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999.

Moving beyond this, the Poco F1 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 22,999. The top of the line Poco F1 Armoured Edition is now available for Rs 23,999. The usual no-cost EMI and Mi Exchange offers applicable to further push down the price of the smartphone.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1 Price 17999 Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,000mAh

