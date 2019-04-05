comscore
  Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps
Xiaomi Poco F1 now supports HD video streaming, Game Turbo, 4K video recording at 60fps

The Poco F1 is the first and the only affordable smartphone to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

  Published: April 5, 2019 11:02 AM IST
Xiaomi has released a new software update for its Poco F1 smartphone, which brings the Android security patch for the month of March. The update is based on the Android 9 Pie operating system and is sized at 515MB. Xiaomi‘s latest MIUI 10.3.4 global stable update brings support for Widevine L1, which means that the Poco F1 now support HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other premium streaming services.

The Widevine L1 certification support was rolled out to the MIUI 10 9.25.2 beta version of the Poco F1 in February 2019. The Chinese company also pushed the Game Turbo feature to the Poco F1 smartphone with the last beta release. This feature has now been added to the stable version, and it should boost your gaming experience on the smartphone. Additionally, Xiaomi’s Mi 9 device first featured “Game Turbo” mode, which reportedly “predicts gaming scenes and intelligently allocates resources for complicated scenes.”

Furthermore, the Poco F1 users will also be able to lock specific apps using the face unlock feature. The update also brings support for 4K video shooting at 60fps. There are a few new AI modes as well in the camera app. The newly released update will gradually hit all the Poco F1 smartphones in the coming days via OTA (Over-the-air).

To recall, the Poco F1 bears a 6.3-inch IPS grade notched panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It is the first affordable smartphone to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Optics wise, there are two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For shooting selfies, the smartphone offers a 20-megapixel front camera with an IR sensor in order to aid low-light Face Unlock.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to launch in India later this month: Report

The smartphone is backed by a large enough 4,000mAh battery. It supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ via USB Type C port. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike OnePlus 6T. As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a starting price of Rs 19,999. It is available for purchase via the company’s online store and Flipkart as well as via offline retail stores. There is also an Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 worth Rs 28,999.

  Published Date: April 5, 2019 11:02 AM IST

