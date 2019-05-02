comscore
  Xiaomi Poco F1 receives price cut of Rs 2,000 in India: Price, availability, specifications
Xiaomi Poco F1 receives price cut of Rs 2,000 in India: Price, availability, specifications

Xiaomi's Poco F1 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. Interested customers can buy the Poco F1's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for Rs 20,999.

  Published: May 2, 2019 8:59 AM IST
Poco F1

Xiaomi’s sub-brand launched its first Poco F1 smartphone back in August 2018. It is the most affordable handset to offer a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Now, the device has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. Interested customers can buy the Poco F1’s 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for Rs 20,999. The Chinese company has shared this information via its official Twitter account.

One can get the Poco F1 smartphone via Flipkart and Mi.com. It is also available through offline stores, which includes Xiaomi‘s Mi Home Stores. The other variants are available at the same old price. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage base configuration is priced at Rs 19,999. The higher 8GB RAM/256GB storage model will cost you Rs 27,999, while the Armoured Edition which comes with Kevlar rear costs Rs 28,999. For the price, you will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. You can get the Poco F1 in Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black color options.

Poco F1 specifications, features

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2246 pixels, and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a standard notch design, which accommodates a selfie camera sensor. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by Adreno 630 GPU.  The device ships with Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications and features

The Poco F1 recently received Widevine L1 certification, which supports HD streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and on other platforms. As far as photography is concerned, the handset offers a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the device bears a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and videos.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi has stuffed in a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood with 18W fast-charging support. You also get a hybrid dual-SIM tray and dual-VoLTE connectivity. Additionally, charging and data transfers leverage the smartphone’s USB Type-C port. The Poco F1 also offers support for the Game Turbo mode, which enhances your gaming experience.

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Anniversary sale आज से हुई शुरू: Rs. 1 में खरीदें Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 और Realme U1 Smartphone

Xiaomi ने घटाई Poco F1 के 128 जीबी वेरिएंट वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

ट्रायंगुलर शेप में अरेंज होंगे नए iPhone में कैमरे, सामने आईं और भी जानकारियां

Motorola के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Moto E6 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

OnePlus 7 Pro में होगा 3x जूम लेंस, कंपनी ने शेयर किए फोटो सैंपल

