Xiaomi Poco F1 gets new Matte Yellow and Black Matrix skins

You can purchase the new skins for Poco F1 from Mi.com and Flipkart.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 10:10 AM IST
poco-f1-box-2

Last year, Xiaomi introduced a new sub-brand called Poco, and the first smartphone from the brand was the Poco F1. It is the company’s flagship smartphone that takes on the OnePlus 6/6T, and Asus Zenfone 5Z among others. Besides top-of-the line hardware and aggressive pricing, one of the highlights of the smartphone was that Xiaomi offers premium custom cases and skins at reasonable prices.

Until now, you had the Black Sandstone skin to offer a proper grip while holding the phone, and the Ebony Wood with wooden texture on it. Now, as a new year gift for Xiaomi Poco F1 users, the company has introduced two new skins – Matte Yellow and Black Matrix. These skins are priced at Rs 299 each, and can be purchased via Flipkart or Mi.com.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price, specifications and features

The Poco F1 is offered in three variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model priced at Rs 19,999, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model priced at Rs 22,999, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Talking about specifications, the Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen, complete with a large notch. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

In the photography department, the Poco F1 features a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear with AI enhancements, and a 20-megapixel front camera. For security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and an advanced IR face unlock system that works even in the dark, similar to the Apple iPhone X. Armed with a 4,000mAh battery, the smartphone also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 out-of-the-box. Charging and data transfers use the phone’s USB Type-C port.

