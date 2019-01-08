Xiaomi Poco F1 to get Night Mode, 960fps slow-motion video recording capabilities in 2 weeks

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone in India to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, with prices starting at Rs 19,999. The company recently started rolling out Android Pie update for the smartphone, but it did not bring the Night Light and 960fps slow-motion video recording features that are available on the Mi 8 and Mi MIX 3 smartphones.

Now, Manmohan Chandolu, who is Poco India’s General Manager, took to Twitter to announce that support for these two features are coming to the smartphone in two weeks as a part of an OTA update. He also mentioned that the update will address touch and battery drain issues that many users have been complaining.

#POCO Fans! 960FPS slo-mo & Night mode is coming to the stable build for your #MasterOfSpeed in the coming two weeks. As a part of this update, we are also optimizing the reported battery drain & touch issues. Apologies for the slight delay on this. (1/2) — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) January 7, 2019

In the second tweet, he also mentioned that the February update will bring support for 4K video recording at 60fps. Xiaomi also recently announced two new skins for the Poco F1 – the Matte Yellow and Black Matrix. These skins will be available for Rs 299 each, and can be purchased from Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price, specifications and features

The Poco F1 price starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model, Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.18-inch full-HD+ 18.7:9 aspect ratio screen, and has a wide notch that houses the front camera and IR sensors for face unlock. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU. For shutterbugs, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors with AI enhancements, and a 20-megapixel front camera.

For security, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back, and IR face unlock using the front camera. To keep things ticking, the smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery, and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 out-of-the-box. For charging and data transfer, the smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port.