Xiaomi Poco F1 users can return devices due to touchscreen issues

Xiaomi Poco F1 users facing touchscreen issues, company calls for faulty devices

Xiaomi is calling for Poco F1 users to turn in their device if they are facing touchscreen issues. The issue came to light after the company released MIUI 10.3.5.0 update for the smartphone.

  Published: July 15, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Poco F1 by Xiaomi

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Poco F1 has emerged as one of the most interesting smartphone of 2018. The smartphone, which is expected to get a successor soon, has evolved incredibly. The Chinese smartphone maker is estimated to have sold over 7 lakh units since its launch. A slew of discounts could have helped the company sell more Poco F1. While we wait for Poco F2, Xiaomi has reportedly started calling back the Poco F1 for defect. The Poco F1 reportedly develops a touchscreen issues after a software update.

The issue cannot be resolved with software fix alone and Xiaomi is now calling on such affected devices. The report notes that the company is calling these devices back to understand what’s causing the touchscreen issue. Alvin Tse, Head of Poco Brand, tweeted that the company is looking at cause of issues after MIUI 10.3.5.0 stable release. Tse notes that Xiaomi is specifically looking for devices affected by issues such as screen freezing, ghost touch and touch lags.

“Now that 10.3.5.0 stable has been released for POCO F1 and some improvements have been reflected in the build, we are looking to analyze devices that are facing 1) screen freezing 2) ghost touch 3) touch lags. We will need to collect some devices to further test,” Tse said in his tweet.

It is not clear whether Xiaomi is offering a replacement unit to those offering their affected devices. It is important that Xiaomi is only taking devices from affected users. In order to qualify, you will need to first send your user ID, contact information, videos showing the issue among others. If Xiaomi is convinced that your device meets the criteria then it will arrange for retrieval of the phone. It is a disappointment that Poco has run into a trouble that cannot fixed via an OTA update.

To recall, the Poco brand launched as a separate entity of Xiaomi last year. Their first smartphone, the Poco F1, was launched in August last year. The smartphone features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also comes with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. For selfies, the Poco F1 relies on a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.  The Poco F1 is available starting at Rs 17,999 in India via Flipkart.

