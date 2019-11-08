comscore Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen, hinting at its existence
  Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen suggesting the smartphone will launch soon
Xiaomi Poco F2 cases listed by Spigen suggesting the smartphone will launch soon

Xiaomi might detail the Poco F2 in the next few weeks when Realme will launch its flagship Realme X2 Pro in India.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 4:17 PM IST
Photo: MySmartPrice

Xiaomi Poco F2 has become one of the most speculated smartphones right now. It has been more than a year since Xiaomi launched the Poco F1. While the company has not said a word about its successor, it is now clear that Poco F2 is not dead. Spigen, a popular case maker, has now listed a case for the as yet unannounced device. The case render posted by the company hints at the Poco F2 being a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 Series.

The listing for the Poco F2 by Spigen comes with an interesting catch. The description of the case says that it is also compatible with the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. This has further raised speculation that Redmi K20 series will be rebranded as Poco F2. The Poco F1 stood for an affordable smartphone with flagship specifications and a competitive camera setup. The Poco F1 remains popular even today and the recent price cuts for the smartphone has only made it even more competitive as a package.

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in June this year. The smartphone essentially builds on the philosophy first seen with the Poco F1. Both the devices bring premium design, flagship specifications and triple camera system without costing a lot of money. Ahead of its India launch, it was rumored that these devices will be called the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro in India. However, Xiaomi decided to stick with Redmi K20 branding in the market.

Tech Auntyji, a Twitter account, has also suggested that Poco F2 exists. In a tweet, the account mentions that the device “will be timed to rain on the party of a rival flagship killer.” With Realme set to launch its flagship Realme X2 Pro in India on November 20, we might see Xiaomi reveal details about Poco F2. An announcement around that time could play spoilsport on Realme’s big launch in the country. The Poco F1 set a new bar for mid-range flagship smartphones and it needs to be seen whether Poco F2 can replicate that success.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 4:17 PM IST

