Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

Xiaomi launched its first Poco F1 smartphone with a top-notch Qualcomm chipset and impressive camera experience without burning a hole in your pocket. Now, rumors of the Poco F2 have started making rounds on the web. Popular tipster Benjamin Geskin has shared a concept render of the Poco F2, which he claims gives us a fair idea on what the smartphone could look like.

The render suggests that the successor to the Poco F1 could feature a shrunken waterdrop style notched display, similar to what we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi Play. It could also sport a vertically-stacked dual rear camera setup at the top-left corner assisted by dual-LED flash, a selfie camera as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Poco F1 too offered a single selfie camera, featuring the traditional notch. The render further indicates that the handset could offer a higher screen space than its predecessor.

Watch: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The Poco F2 was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing the key specifications of the device. As per the listing, the smartphone could house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and run the latest Android 9 Pie OS. However, later reports asserted that the benchmark listing was of Poco F1 with a modified name. Poco could actually end up offering the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, making it the cheapest device with Qualcomm’s flagship chip. Additionally, the company is yet to confirm the existence of the Poco F2.