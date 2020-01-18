comscore Poco F2 Lite might launch soon with Snapdragon 765 | BGR India
Xiaomi Poco F2 Lite might launch soon with Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery

The Poco F2 Lite leak appears just hours after Xiaomi India announced that it is spinning Poco into an independent brand.

  • Updated: January 18, 2020 12:43 PM IST
Photo: RevAtlas/YouTube

Xiaomi India announced yesterday that it is spinning Poco into an independent brand. The announcement means that Poco can introduce new devices without any intervention from its parent brand. This also allows the former sub-brand to compete against Redmi and Mi-branded smartphones in the market. While Poco did not reveal what it has in-store, the new leaks might paint a clear picture. One of the first devices from the independent Poco brand could be the Poco F2 Lite. While the device has never leaked before, it has now appeared in the form of live images.

Before we get into details, it is important to note that this leak should be taken with a proverbial grain of salt. The Poco F2 Lite, as the name implies, could be an affordable version of Poco F2. The details of this device were shared by an anonymous tipster to RevAtlas. According to the leak, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. This is the newest chipset launched by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit last month. It brings integrated 5G support to the mid-range device segment.

The live images of the device, though blurry, show a display with waterdrop-style notch. It looks similar to the Redmi Note 8 series and other smartphones in this price segment. There is a single selfie camera housed in this notch. However, the exact configuration of this camera setup remains unknown. The smartphone also seems to run Android 10 out of the box. The operating system could be layered with Poco’s custom skin.

The key details about this device remain unknown and it is also not possible to verify the authenticity of the device. However, it is tipped to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. This will be a clear step up from the 4,000mAh battery seen on the Poco F1. The Poco F1 is still very popular among consumers. With its price now dropped to Rs 14,999, the smartphone is a clear winner in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment.

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

But with the lite branding, the Poco F2 Lite could be an even affordable smartphone with 5G support for select markets. We could see the device launch this year priced at under Rs 20,000. “We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin off as an independent brand,” said Manu Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director. Apart from Poco F2 and Poco F2 Lite, there is also a Poco X2 that has appeared in benchmark listing. We will have to wait to see whether Poco delivers another surprise hit in 2020.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2020 12:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 18, 2020 12:43 PM IST

