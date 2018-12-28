comscore
  Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted on Geekbench, may still comex
Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted on Geekbench, may still comex

The listing also reveals that the smartphone will have (at least) 6GB of RAM, just like the entry-level variant of Poco F1.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 2:44 PM IST
Poco F1 by Xiaomi

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Launched in August, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is arguably the most disruptive smartphone to have come out this year. The first smartphone to be launched under Xiaomi’s freshly-minted Poco sub-brand, the F1 made everyone’s jaws drop the moment it went official, thanks to a combination of top-tier hardware and an unbelievably-affordable price. If you want a smartphone that delivers flagship-grade performance but costs the same as a mid-ranger, there’s no option that even comes close to the F1, and it’s likely to be that way for a really long time.

It’s been just a little over four months since Poco F1 launched. However, it seems Xiaomi doesn’t want to rest on its laurels, and is already prepping the F1’s successor. A new smartphone has been spotted on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench, and it bears the name Xiaomi Poco F2.

The Geekbench listing also reveals some key specifications of the alleged Poco F2, and they look, interesting, to say the least. That’s because the yet-to-be-announced smartphone is still listed as having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Considering how the current Poco F1 comes with the same chipset, everyone is under the assumption that Poco F2 will be powered by the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which was announced earlier this month. If that’s not the case and Poco F2 will indeed have a Snapdragon 845, it could possibly mean that Xiaomi won’t be able to source the Snapdragon 855 in time, most likely due to high demand from other manufacturers for their own flagship smartphones.

The listing also mentions the F2 as having 6GB of RAM, which is what the entry-level variant of the smartphone is most likely to come with. The software aboard is Android Pie, and it will come with MIUI baked on top. Nonetheless, it’ll be definitely interesting to see when Xiaomi launches Poco F2 and how it turns out to be.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1

3.67

20999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 2:44 PM IST

