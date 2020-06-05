Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, when it launched early this year with 100X zoom, impressed a lot of people. However, the execution was mediocre. Now there are rumors that the next smartphone maker to try such a feat would be Xiaomi. As the company is now rumored to launch a flagship phone with a 108-megapixel camera and 120X digital zoom. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook eco-friendly packaging out; Horizon Edition with 14-inch screen, SSD, and more

The feature will use a periscope lens and software that, at the very least, should accomplish everything that Samsung’s Space Zoom software failed to achieve aboard the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Hopefully, Xiaomi, with this mysterious flagship, can take better advantage of the hardware in hand. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China with Mastercard support

Xiaomi CC10 smartphone with 108 megapixels

According to a report from Xiaomishka, the company is working on the successor of the Xiaomi CC9 smartphone, under the codename “CAS”. This mysterious Xiaomi device will likely belong to the unannounced Xiaomi Mi CC10 Series. A series that offers the best cameras smartphones in this segment from the manufacturer. And for this, rumors report, it could equip a new Samsung image sensor, ISOCELL Bright HM2. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specifications allegedly leaked online: All you need to know

This sensor would be the successor to the Samsung 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 camera, used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Moreover, the Xiaomi “CAS” smartphone would include this sensor in a periscope lens that would achieve up to 12X optical zoom. To put this in comparison, this is even more than many premium flagships can achieve with hybrid zoom technology.

The report also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi CC 10 smartphone will flaunt a 6.39-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G chipset, with support for 5G and NFC. It would have 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. But, there will also be another variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. And, reportedly, this smartphone will be released in July 2020.

