comscore Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 12x optical zoom | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 12x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom
News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 12x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom

News

Xiaomi is likely working on a flagship phone with a 108MP camera, 12x optical zoom, and 120x digital zoom.

  • Updated: June 5, 2020 5:22 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Main

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, when it launched early this year with 100X zoom, impressed a lot of people. However, the execution was mediocre. Now there are rumors that the next smartphone maker to try such a feat would be Xiaomi. As the company is now rumored to launch a flagship phone with a 108-megapixel camera and 120X digital zoom. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook eco-friendly packaging out; Horizon Edition with 14-inch screen, SSD, and more

The feature will use a periscope lens and software that, at the very least, should accomplish everything that Samsung’s Space Zoom software failed to achieve aboard the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Hopefully, Xiaomi, with this mysterious flagship, can take better advantage of the hardware in hand. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China with Mastercard support

Xiaomi CC10 smartphone with 108 megapixels

According to a report from Xiaomishka, the company is working on the successor of the Xiaomi CC9 smartphone, under the codename “CAS”. This mysterious Xiaomi device will likely belong to the unannounced Xiaomi Mi CC10 Series. A series that offers the best cameras smartphones in this segment from the manufacturer. And for this, rumors report, it could equip a new Samsung image sensor, ISOCELL Bright HM2. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 live image, specifications allegedly leaked online: All you need to know

This sensor would be the successor to the Samsung 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 camera, used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Moreover, the Xiaomi “CAS” smartphone would include this sensor in a periscope lens that would achieve up to 12X optical zoom. To put this in comparison, this is even more than many premium flagships can achieve with hybrid zoom technology.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

The report also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi CC 10 smartphone will flaunt a 6.39-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. It will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G chipset, with support for 5G and NFC. It would have 6GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. But, there will also be another variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. And, reportedly, this smartphone will be released in July 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 5:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 5, 2020 5:22 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Penta - 108MP + 5MP + 12MP + 20MP + 2MP
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

97999

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Quad - 108MP+48MP+12MP+3D ToF sensor

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom
News
Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom
Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, features

News

Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, features

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works

News

iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, features

iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition eco-friendly packaging out

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition eco-friendly packaging out
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Notebook का रिटेल बॉक्स टीज, Horizon Edition भी लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी

Nokia 125 और Nokia 150 फीचर फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

कैसे खेल सकते हैं PUBG Mobile और क्या है डाउनलोड करने का तरीका

भारत में स्मार्टफोन मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग पर 50 हजार करोड़ रुपये की सब्सिडी देगी सरकार

Mi Notebook में मिल सकती है 12 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform
News
Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform
Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom
Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store
Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, features

News

Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, features
iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works

News

iQOO Z1X with Snapdragon 765G chipset in the works