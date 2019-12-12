comscore Xiaomi Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched: Price, features | BGR India
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock launched with temperature and humidity sensor: Price, features

The latest Xioami Qingping Bluetooth alarm clock comes with a price label of 59 yuan, which is around Rs 590 in India.

  • Updated: December 12, 2019 10:25 AM IST
Xiaomi Bluetooth Alarm Clock

Just yesterday, we reported that Xiaomi has launched a new 8K laser projector. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has taken wraps off a new Xioami Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock. It is a simple alarm clock with elegant design and an affordable price tag. The latest product from Xiaomi is actually an alarm clock, which comes equipped with Bluetooth connectivity with which it can be paired with a mobile phone.

Once you pair the alarm clock with your phone, it automatically synchronizes the time. Interestingly, this alarm clock allows you to set up 16 different alarms. Xioami’s new Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock offers 8 different ringtones and one can also adjust the volume of the alarm speaker.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

This Qingping Bluetooth Alarm Clock from Xiaomi also offers features like temperature and humidity detection. For the temperature, the company has added a Swiss Sensirion sensor with a measuring accuracy of ± 0.2 ℃. The humidity measurement accuracy is ± 2% RH, Gizmochina reports. At the mentioned levels, the alarm clock can detect temperature and humidity changes, as per the cited source.

Furthermore, the Alarm clock also features a backlit display with adjustable intensity. The good part is you don’t have to adjust the brightness as the alarm clock automatically adjusts it. For example, 10:00PM to 7:00AM, the brightness is automatically reduced to 50 percent. The backlight time is also adjustable from zero to 30 seconds. There is a Snooze function, which can be activated by just tapping the alarm clock and it lasts for 10 minutes. Double tapping on the clock’s body turns off the alarm. It is important to note that the product doesn’t have any physical buttons.

What’s more, the latest Xioami Qingping Bluetooth alarm clock can also be paired with other MIJIA smart home devices using the MIJIA app. “With such interconnectivity, the electric heater can be automatically turned on when the temperature is lower than 20 ℃ for instance,” the source said.

This Qingping alarm clock is yet another product from Xiaomi that has been added to its YouPin crowdfunding platform. The Bluetooth alarm clock comes with a price label of 59 yuan, which is around Rs 590 in India. The company will reportedly start shipping its new product in China starting from January 14, 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 9:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2019 10:25 AM IST

