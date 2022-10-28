comscore Xiaomi winds down Mi Pay, Mi Credit apps in India: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Quietly Shuts Down Its Financial Services Business In India Report
News

Xiaomi quietly shuts down its financial services business in India: Report

News

The Mi Pay and Mi Credit apps have been removed from the Google Play Store and Xiaomi India's own app store in India.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has shut down its financial services business in India.
  • Xiaomi has removed the Mi Pay app from app stores in India.
  • Xiaomi has also removed the Mi Credit app from app stores in India.
Xiaomi

Image: Reuters

Xiaomi India has quietly shut down its financial services business in India. The company, as per reports, has pulled it Mi Pay and Mi Credit apps from the Google Play Store and its own app store in India. Also Read - NPCI partners with Worldline to bring UPI, RuPay to Europe: What this means for you

The Mi Pay, as per a report by TechCrunch, is no longer listed among the recognised UPI apps by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Also Read - Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

The Mi pay app was launched by former Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain back in March 2019 as a means for Xiaomi device owners to payment digital payments. The app was based on NPCI’s UPI (United Payments Interface) platform, and it offered deep integration with the company’s MIUI skin in the form of SMSs, contacts and settings. The NPCI approved app was powered by ICICI Bank and it enabled users to make payments via UPI, debit card, credit card and internet banking among other things. Also Read - FEMA authority confirms India's highest seizure order of Rs 5551.27 crore against Xiaomi

Later in the year 2019, Xiaomi India launched the Mi Credit app, a digital lending platform, that gave eligible users a credit between Rs 5,000 and Rs 100,000 at low interest rates. At the time, Xiaomi had partnered with local startups including Aditya Birla Finance, ZestMoney, CreditVidya, Money View and EarlySalary for the same. The app scanned through users’ text messages and call logs to look for transaction information and other similar details that would determine their creditworthiness and get the required loan approved quickly.

Both these apps came pre-installed on Xiaomi smartphones. They were also available on Google’s Play Store for Android users to download.

Now, the new report says that both the apps are no longer available in India.

While Xiaomi India has not commented on the matter yet, the development does come at a time when the company is facing intense scrutiny by governmental agencies in the country. ED froze Xiaomi India’s assets worth $676 million earlier this year. Later, Karnataka High Court declined to lift the freeze. Xiaomi India officials, on their part have refused any wrongdoing.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 2:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPad Pro (M2), Apple iPad (10th Gen) go on sale
Mobiles
Apple iPad Pro (M2), Apple iPad (10th Gen) go on sale
iPhone 13 magic: Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

News

iPhone 13 magic: Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

Apple releases iOS 15.7.1, iPadOS 15.7.1 for iPhones, iPads: Check details

Mobiles

Apple releases iOS 15.7.1, iPadOS 15.7.1 for iPhones, iPads: Check details

Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Mobiles

Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design revealed in a new image: Check expected price, feature and more

News

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design revealed in a new image: Check expected price, feature and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi winds down Mi Pay, Mi Credit apps in India: Report

iPhone 13 magic: Apple sets new revenue record in India, logs double-digit growth

Apple releases iOS 15.7.1, iPadOS 15.7.1 for iPhones, iPads: Check details

Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV design revealed in a new image: Check expected price, feature and more

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price
iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022

News

iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video