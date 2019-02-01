comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi showed impressive 32.2 percent (YoY) growth after Huawei's 33.6 percent in top 5 company's globally.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 10:51 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr-2

In 2018, Xiaomi’s 32.2 percent growth surpassing a total volume of 100 million mark has made it the 4th largest smartphone company in the world, according to IDC. The market research firm on Wednesday released total shipment sales for the 2018 calendar year and Xiaomi has shown impressive 32.2 percent (YoY) growth after Huawei’s 33.6 percent in top 5 companies globally.

Coming to the number 1 company in shipments, Samsung shipped a total of 292.3 million units in 2018 for a market share of 20.8 percent despite a negative 8 percent change in year-on-year (YoY). For the number 2 position, Apple shipped 208.8 million units and even their year-on-year (YoY) growth was negative 3.2 percent.

IDC also points out that smartphone sales in 2018 declined globally. The only three companies managed to increase their shipments are Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo. Having said that, the Q4 results were not great for Huawei. It shipped fewer units than Samsung and Apple, however, the overall 2018 numbers recorded significant growth.

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999; will be rebranded version of Mijia Sneakers 2

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999; will be rebranded version of Mijia Sneakers 2

“Globally the smartphone market is a mess right now,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Outside of a handful of high-growth markets like India, Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam, we did not see a lot of positive activity in 2018. We believe several factors are at play here, including lengthening replacement cycles, increasing penetration levels in many large markets, political and economic uncertainty, and growing consumer frustration around continuously rising price points.”

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

It’s been noted that overall, Xiaomi did exceptionally well in a few markets in Western Europe, most notably Spain. The old Redmi series, which is now a separate brand, continued its lead in emerging markets.

  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
thumb-img
News
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
thumb-img
News
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999
After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

News

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

News

2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones
Honor View20: A smartphone with an extraordinary list of features

Honor View20: A smartphone with an extraordinary list of features
Honor View20 Review

Review

Honor View20 Review

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का स्पोर्ट शूज भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

10 हजार में 48MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7 भारत में 12 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च!

Zuckerberg ने की पुष्टि, 2020 तक एक हो जाएंगे व्हाट्सएप, मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम

सोनी Xperia XZ4 में होगा 52MP का कैमरा, जल्द होगा पेश

Google Pay ऐप ने गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा

News

Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
News
Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC
Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6

News

Oppo K1 India launch set for February 6
Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi Mi Sports Shoes to soon launch in India for Rs 2,999
After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

News

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps
HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

News

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions