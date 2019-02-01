Xiaomi ranks 4th in Top 5 smartphone companies globally in 2018: IDC

In 2018, Xiaomi’s 32.2 percent growth surpassing a total volume of 100 million mark has made it the 4th largest smartphone company in the world, according to IDC. The market research firm on Wednesday released total shipment sales for the 2018 calendar year and Xiaomi has shown impressive 32.2 percent (YoY) growth after Huawei’s 33.6 percent in top 5 companies globally.

Coming to the number 1 company in shipments, Samsung shipped a total of 292.3 million units in 2018 for a market share of 20.8 percent despite a negative 8 percent change in year-on-year (YoY). For the number 2 position, Apple shipped 208.8 million units and even their year-on-year (YoY) growth was negative 3.2 percent.

Xiaomi ranked as 4th largest smartphone company in the world according to latest IDC report. Full-year shipments up 32.2% YOY and total volume surpassing the 100 million mark. Thank you Mi fans for your support! #NoMiWithoutYou — Mi (@xiaomi) January 31, 2019

IDC also points out that smartphone sales in 2018 declined globally. The only three companies managed to increase their shipments are Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo. Having said that, the Q4 results were not great for Huawei. It shipped fewer units than Samsung and Apple, however, the overall 2018 numbers recorded significant growth.

“Globally the smartphone market is a mess right now,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “Outside of a handful of high-growth markets like India, Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam, we did not see a lot of positive activity in 2018. We believe several factors are at play here, including lengthening replacement cycles, increasing penetration levels in many large markets, political and economic uncertainty, and growing consumer frustration around continuously rising price points.”

It’s been noted that overall, Xiaomi did exceptionally well in a few markets in Western Europe, most notably Spain. The old Redmi series, which is now a separate brand, continued its lead in emerging markets.