Xiaomi, Realme to launch phones with India's own NavIC GPS tech

Both Xiaomi and Realme will likely emerge as the first tech companies to use NaviC-supported chipsets.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 4:57 PM IST
Qualcomm has launched three new chipsets, and Xiaomi and Realme didn’t waste any time to announce that they will launch phones with Snapdragon 720G SoC. Interestingly, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 720G SoCs offer support for India’s own NaviC GPS tech. Both Xiaomi and Realme will likely emerge as the first tech companies to use NaviC-supported chipsets.

Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, says “ISRO is satisfied with the efforts of Qualcomm towards incorporating NavIC and we urge OEMs to leverage it for future handset launches in India.” He further said, “The availability of NavIC across multiple mobile platforms will help enhance the geolocation capabilities of smartphones in the region and bring the benefits of this indigenous solution to Indian consumers for their day-to-day use.”

Xiaomi’s plan to launch phones with India’s own GPS tech doesn’t come as a surprise. It was recently reported that the brand was in advanced talks with ISRO over support for NavIC on phones. Both the brands didn’t reveal the name of the upcoming Snapdragon 720G-powered phones. On Twitter, Realme said it “will be among the first smartphone brands to launch the @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 720G in the upcoming smartphones.” Xiaomi, on the other hand, said it “will be one of the first brands to launch the latest #Qualcomm #Snapdragon high-end premium chipsets!”

In case, you are unaware, NavIC is the abbreviation of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). ISRO says the IRNSS aka NavIC was developed for terrestrial, aerial and marine navigation. The list also includes disaster management, vehicle tracking, and fleet management and integration with mobile phones. NaVIC will be used to provide Standard Positioning Service (SPS) to all users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service for only authorized users.

The IRNSS is expected to provide a position accuracy of better than 20 meters in the primary service area. Besides, Russia and the European Union have their own navigation system called GLONASS and Galileo. China’s navigation system will be called BeiDou-3 and will offer better mapping and accuracy once all the satellites are in orbit.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 4:57 PM IST

