The Xiaomi Redmi 10X smartphone will go official in China on May 26. This will be a 5G Redmi phone, which is said to offer close to flagship-level performance. Ahead of the launch, the Redmi 10X has been spotted on Chinese e-commerce site JD.com. The website suggests that Xiaomi will be offering the handset in two editions, one of which is a standard edition, and another one is a pioneer edition. The site hasn’t revealed any other details, including price.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the Xiaomi Redmi 10X could arrive with a 6.57-inch OLED display. The panel is likely to support FHD+ resolution. The device is said to pack a 4,420mAh battery. There could also be an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. Xiaomi is rumored to add a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It could launch with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The company will offer both 4G and 5G versions of the Redmi 10X. The 4G version is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. It will reportedly be offered in three color options, including White, Sky Blue, and Green. The 5G version will have the MediaTek Dimensity 820 with support for 5G. Xiaomi will likely offer this version in four color variants. These include Dark Blue, Violet, Gold, and Silver.

As for the design, the teasers confirm that there will be four cameras at the back of the Redmi 10X. The setup will be placed in a rectangular-shaped module, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. One will find the red-colored power button on the right side of the device. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the front design of the smartphone. But it is likely to offer a punch-hole display design. Also, there isn’t a fingerprint sensor at the back. So, the scanner might be in-display or side-mounted.