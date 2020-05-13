comscore Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications leaked online | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 10X spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications leaked

Initial reports speculated that this could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 for the Chinese market. Let’s check out the specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X here.

  Published: May 13, 2020 2:40 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 gallery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on a number of unreleased smartphones. These devices include the upcoming Redmi 9, POCO M2 Pro, and even Redmi 10X. According to a new report, the unreleased Redmi 10X just surfaced on the Google Play Console. This new listing comes weeks after the device first made its way to the internet. Initial reports speculated that this could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 for the Chinese market. The Google Play Console listing also revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check out the specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi 10X here. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 will come with a 5,000mAh battery: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 10X Google Play Console listing; details

According to a report from GSMArena, it is likely that the Redmi 10X will run on MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The listing also notes that the device will come with 4GB RAM along with Android 10 OS. Though, we are not sure about the MIUI version on the upcoming device. The listing also hinted at an FHD+ resolution display (1,080×2,340 pixels) with 440PPI screen density. For some context, the Redmi Note 9 features MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The G70 SoC eliminates the rumors about a rebranded Redmi Note 9 smartphone. It is possible that Xiaomi may add 128GB internal storage to go with the 4GB RAM. Beyond this, the company can also launch multiple storage and RAM variants in the market. Also Read - Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

Watch: How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

It is likely that this new Google Play Console listing is referring to the smartphone with model number M2003J15SI. In addition to this listing, the unreleased smartphone also received the BIS certification in India and TENAA certification in China. These certifications and listings indicate that the smartphone is just months, if not weeks away from the launch. Also Read - Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price and specifications

Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

Also Read

Redmi 10X could actually be a rebranded, yet downgraded Redmi Note 9

Considering the listing, it is possible that the Redmi 10X will be slightly inexpensive than the Redmi Note 9. As per the report, Xiaomi is likely to take some cost-saving measures in the Redmi 10X hardware. This will likely include slightly downgraded camera setup, battery size, or the charging speed. More information regarding the upcoming smartphone is bound to surface as we move closer to the launch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 2:40 PM IST

