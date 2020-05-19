The Xiaomi Redmi 10X smartphone will be launched in India on May 26. The Redmi 10X launch event will begin at 2:00PM in China, which is 11:30AM in India. The company has posted some teasers, suggesting that the handset will offer flagship performance and the latest 5G connectivity. It will be able to connect two SIM cards to a 5G network and supports high speeds and VoNR.

The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi 10X will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. Xiaomi’s product manager Wang Teng Thomas said that the device has achieved a score of over 410,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark. The brand is claiming this MediaTek chip will offer users close to flagship performance. This is MediaTek’s latest octa-core processor. It comes with four ARM Cortex-A76 cores, clocked at 2.6GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores, clocked at 2.0GHz.

The company will offer both 4G and 5G versions of the Redmi 10X. The 4G version is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. It will reportedly be offered in three color options, including White, Sky Blue, and Green. The 5G version will have the MediaTek Dimensity 820 with support for 5G. Xiaomi will likely offer this version in four color variants. These include Dark Blue, Violet, Gold, and Silver.

As for the design, the teasers confirm that there will be four cameras at the back of the Redmi 10X. The setup will be placed in a rectangular-shaped module, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. One will find the red-colored power button on the right side of the device. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the front design of the smartphone. But it is likely to offer a punch-hole display design. Also, there isn’t a fingerprint sensor at the back. So, the scanner might be in-display or side-mounted.