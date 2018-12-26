Xiaomi Redmi 5 Android 8.1 Oreo stable update rolling out with MIUI 10

When it comes to Android updates, Xiaomi is definitely one of the better OEMs out there. Sure, the company does take its sweet time to push out updates to its smartphones, but it has a fairly good track record of supporting even smartphones that are quite a few years old. Now, the Chinese technology major has started seeding a new update to Redmi 5, which it launched earlier this year.

Announced via a post on the company’s official forums, the update brings stable Android 8.1 Oreo to Xiaomi Redmi 5, which was originally launched with Android 7.1 Nougat on-board. It also includes MIUI 10, the latest version of the custom UI overlay that runs atop most of Xiaomi’s smartphones. Bearing version identifier V10.1.3.0.ODAMIFI and weighing around 1.3GB in size, the update, as per the changelog, includes some fixes for the camera experience on the smartphone. However, like most OTA rollouts, the update is being seeded in a phased manner, so it may take a while for all Redmi 5 units in the wild to get it.

A lower mid-range smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.7-inch HD+ notch-less display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. For imaging, Redmi 5 features a single-lens 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. There’s also a single-lens 5-megapixel camera up front for handling selfies and video calls. From a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to an FM radio, the smartphone has a lot of features. It’s backed by a 3,300mAh battery, but there’s no fast-charging support.