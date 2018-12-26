comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 5 Android 8.1 Oreo stable update rolling out with MIUI 10
News

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Android 8.1 Oreo stable update rolling out with MIUI 10

News

The lower mid-range Xiaomi smartphone was launched earlier this year.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 11:26 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-5

Image Credit: Xiaomi

When it comes to Android updates, Xiaomi is definitely one of the better OEMs out there. Sure, the company does take its sweet time to push out updates to its smartphones, but it has a fairly good track record of supporting even smartphones that are quite a few years old. Now, the Chinese technology major has started seeding a new update to Redmi 5, which it launched earlier this year.

Announced via a post on the company’s official forums, the update brings stable Android 8.1 Oreo to Xiaomi Redmi 5, which was originally launched with Android 7.1 Nougat on-board. It also includes MIUI 10, the latest version of the custom UI overlay that runs atop most of Xiaomi’s smartphones. Bearing version identifier V10.1.3.0.ODAMIFI and weighing around 1.3GB in size, the update, as per the changelog, includes some fixes for the camera experience on the smartphone. However, like most OTA rollouts, the update is being seeded in a phased manner, so it may take a while for all Redmi 5 units in the wild to get it.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

A lower mid-range smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.7-inch HD+ notch-less display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. For imaging, Redmi 5 features a single-lens 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. There’s also a single-lens 5-megapixel camera up front for handling selfies and video calls. From a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to an FM radio, the smartphone has a lot of features. It’s backed by a 3,300mAh battery, but there’s no fast-charging support.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5

7999

Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core 1.8GHz Processor
12 MP with f 2.2 Aperture
  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 11:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Most Popular

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC

Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China

Reliance Jio broadband market share surpasses 50% mark

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

News

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

News

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
Poco F1 Armoured Edition 6GB RAM variant announced

News

Poco F1 Armoured Edition 6GB RAM variant announced
Honor Band 4 Review

Review

Honor Band 4 Review
Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

हिंदी समाचार

चाइनीज कंपनियां हुवावे के स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर दे रही हैं छूट, एप्पल का कर रही हैं बहिष्कार

Nokia 9 की हेंड्स-ऑन फोटो लीक, दिखा पेंटा-लेंस सेटअप

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल हुई शुरू, 8 हजार तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Oneplus 5 और 5T को मिलनी शुरू हुई नई एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई पर बेस्ड स्टेबल OxygenOS 9.0.0 अपडेट

MTNL का क्रिसमस ऑफर है जबरदस्त, ऐसे मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा बिलकुल मुफ्त

News

Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap
News
Samsung details Android Pie update with One UI release roadmap
Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo

News

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets stable Android 8.1 Oreo
This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC

News

This Google Chrome bug can freeze your Windows 10 PC
Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China

News

Huawei Nova 4, Mate 20 Pro commemorative editions announced in China
Reliance Jio broadband market share surpasses 50% mark

News

Reliance Jio broadband market share surpasses 50% mark