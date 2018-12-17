Xiaomi Redmi 5A Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 update rolling out to users in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for its budget Redmi 5A smartphone. This is the first Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 5A, which carries software version V10.1.2.0.OCKMIFI and is currently being pushed to users. However, this is not the first time MIUI 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 5A users, as Xiaomi had rolled out Android Nougat-based MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the smartphone last month.

Previously rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.1.0.NCKMIFI for Redmi 5A had brought changes like new full screen UI experience, natural sound system, and redesigned system apps. Unfortunately, the update was based on Nougat and not Oreo. To recall, the Redmi 5A was launched in India with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Additionally, Xiaomi has also started pushing MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update for a long list of smartphones including Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max 2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5, Mi MIX 2, Mi 5, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 4, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, and Redmi 4A.

The MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update essentially brings a new design for the App section in Settings for all smartphones and fixes screen flickering issues as well as slow touchscreen responses on the Poco F1.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi has also released Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update. Users can manually flash or sideload these ROMs on their own risk.