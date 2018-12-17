comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 5A Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 update rolling out to users in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 update rolling out to users in India

News

Xiaomi is separately rolling out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update for a host of devices.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 3:54 PM IST
xiaomi redmi 5a main

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for its budget Redmi 5A smartphone. This is the first Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 5A, which carries software version V10.1.2.0.OCKMIFI and is currently being pushed to users. However, this is not the first time MIUI 10 update for Xiaomi Redmi 5A users, as Xiaomi had rolled out Android Nougat-based MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the smartphone last month.

Previously rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.1.0.NCKMIFI for Redmi 5A had brought changes like new full screen UI experience, natural sound system, and redesigned system apps. Unfortunately, the update was based on Nougat and not Oreo. To recall, the Redmi 5A was launched in India with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Cashback and discounts on smartphones, Mi LED TVs announced

Also Read

Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Cashback and discounts on smartphones, Mi LED TVs announced

Additionally, Xiaomi has also started pushing MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update for a long list of smartphones including Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max 2, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5, Mi MIX 2, Mi 5, Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 4, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, and Redmi 4A.

The MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update essentially brings a new design for the App section in Settings for all smartphones and fixes screen flickering issues as well as slow touchscreen responses on the Poco F1.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi has also released Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM of the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.12.13 update. Users can manually flash or sideload these ROMs on their own risk.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

3

5999

Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core 1.4GHz Processor
13 MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture
  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 3:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 to launch soon in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities

News

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 to launch soon in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities
Poco F1 Android 9 Pie-based update now rolling out; Xiaomi official confirms

News

Poco F1 Android 9 Pie-based update now rolling out; Xiaomi official confirms
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2018

News

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2018

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights