Xiaomi Redmi 5G smartphone camera samples surface online: Report

As part of the teaser, Redmi general manager, Lu Weibing just posted two camera samples from the smartphone. Let’s check out the details regarding the unannounced Redmi 5G device here.

  • Published: May 18, 2020 2:04 PM IST
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is currently gearing up to launch its first 5G smartphone in the market. The smartphone maker is likely to secure the last round of certifications and software patches before the launch. In addition to the behind the scenes work, the company has also started posting teasers for the upcoming smartphone. According to a recent report, a teaser regarding the Redmi 5G smartphone has just made its way to the internet. As part of the teaser, Redmi general manager, Lu Weibing just posted two camera samples from the smartphone. Let’s check out the details regarding the unannounced Redmi 5G device here. Also Read - Redmi, Realme prices hiked: These are the new prices of various smartphones

According to a report from GizmoChina, Weibing posted these two camera samples on his Weibo account. These camera samples come just days after he teased the launch of a “super-performance” smartphone. It is likely that he is talking about the recently leaked Redmi smartphone with 5G connectivity. We have already seen the device on the Chinese certification website, TENAA. The certification listing also revealed some specifications of the upcoming smartphone along with the device design. Looking at the Weibo post with camera samples, the device seems to be “Redmi Android”. For some context, Weibing has been using the “Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition” to post on Weibo “for a while now”. Also Read - Redmi K30i specifications leaked, RedmiBook 14, Mi TV with OLED panel to launch soon

These camera samples showcase buildings located at the Xiaomi Science and Technology Park, the new Xiaomi head-quarters in Beijing. The first image is likely from the primary camera sensor on the Redmi smartphone. Talking about the second image, it likely showcases the capability of the telephoto lens. Taking a look at the images, we can see a sufficient level of detail. However, the sky looks a bit washed out in both the images. Though we are not sure about the weather conditions to judge the quality of the camera. Also Read - Redmi 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 6.57-inch OLED display spotted on TENAA

As noted in the past, the upcoming smartphone will likely feature MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC. TENAA listing also revealed a 6.57-inch OLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a dew-drop style notch. Beyond this, the device is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Talking about the design, we spotted a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max style quad-camera setup.

