Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

After the December security patch update for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A , Xiaomi has now started rolling out MIUI 10.2.2.0 Stable ROM for the Redmi 6 devices globally. The affordable smartphone previously received the new MIUI 10 build in Beta, while some Redmi 6A users have reportedly received the stable ROM.

Xiaomi on its official MIUI forum notified about the update. The new MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM version 10.2.2.0 for the Redmi 6 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update carries build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM. As per the changelog, the new MIUI version updates the Android security patch as well as fixes a list of bugs. It’s not clear if the security patch is same as previously shipped December 2018 Android Security patch or the latest January 2019 Android security patch. It also fixes various issue regarding lockscreen, status bar and notification bar.

The changelog also noted that issue with Redmi 6 recording status in the notification shade, and issues with phone’s UI element has been fix in the same stable update. Xiaomi has also provided Fastboot ROM and Recovery ROM links for the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.2.2.0OCGMIXM. The flashing guide is also available for users who are on Global Beta ROM and want to flash this Global stable ROM.

When Xiaomi rolled out the December 2018 security patch for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India, it also brought multiple bug fixes. Both smartphones were launched with Oreo-based MIUI 9 in September, but later got updated to MIUI 10.

For the stable MIUI 10, users on MIUI forums have posted screenshots of the update. It is about 448MB in size for Xiaomi Redmi 6 phones, while the similar update is reportedly coming for the Redmi 6A with identical changes, and around 468MB in size.