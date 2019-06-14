Xiaomi started rolling out Android 9 Pie beta update for the Redmi 6 Pro sometime in March. Now, the stable update for Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with MIUI 10.3.2 skin is rolling out as an OTA. The update also brings May 2019 Android security patch.

How to download Android 9 Pie on Redmi 6 Pro

If you have a Redmi Note 6 Pro, you can go to Settings -> About phone -> System update. You can also manually download and flash the update by downloading the Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM files from the Mi Community Forum. It is a little tricky process, so we would suggest downloading via OTA.

Android 9 Pie MIUI 10.3.2 features

The new update brings features like system-wide dark mode and navigation gesture support. Xiaomi has also enabled face unlock support for installed apps. The update also includes bug fixes for low battery warning that wasn’t appearing in landscape mode. It also resolves the issue with notification badges on WhatsApp icon. A redesigned Mi Cloud home page is also a part of this update.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price, specifications and features

The Redmi 6 Pro price in India was recently slashed and it is now available starting at Rs 9,999. The higher model with more RAM and storage is available for Rs 12,999. The Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display panel with 1080×2280 pixels. It comes with an iPhone X like notch on top, which gives the screen an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU, it comes with 3GB / 4GB RAM, and 32GB / 64GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD slot for further expansion up to 256GB.

You Might be Interested Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 10999 Android 8.1 Oreo Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC 12MP + 5MP

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes with a dual camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor selfies and video calling. Connectivity option include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth and GPS. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.