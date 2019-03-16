Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets Android 9 Pie: Here is how to download

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, the first smartphone from the company to feature a notched display, is now getting Android 9 Pie update. The update comes after Xiaomi pushed the newest version of Android to Redmi Note 6 Pro. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 6 Pro and other devices with Android 8.1 Oreo and has now begun updating several devices to Android 9 Pie with its own custom interface. The Android Pie update is not directly available to Redmi 6 Pro users just yet and is being released as part of Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.3.14.0 beta update.

The update can be installed on any non-rooted, bootloader locked versions of Redmi 6 Pro and based on feedback, Xiaomi will make it available to general users as well. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed release of MIUI 9.3.14.0 beta based on Android Pie for the Redmi 6 Pro via an official post on MIUI forum. The upgrade to MIUI 9.3.14.0 bring support for dual 4G LTE and VoLTE on the smartphone. In order to update, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro users will have to download and install MIUI 9.3.14.0 manually with recovery ROM using the updater app.

To recall, Xiaomi is not the company known for pushing out major versions of Android as soon as Google pushes it out to AOSP and its own devices. The Chinese company, however, focuses on the version of MIUI running on its devices and often brings newest features first introduced with new Android release to its MIUI version directly, instead of updating the base version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Android Q How to Install

The Redmi 6 Pro from Xiaomi starts at Rs 8,999 in India and it is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. It features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 6 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and comes in five colors: Red, Rose Gold, Gold, Blue and Black.