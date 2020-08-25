comscore Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro finally gets MIUI 12 update | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro gets updated to MIUI 12 version

Xiaomi has customised its new MIUI version for the phone to run on Android 9 instead of Android 10.

  Published: August 25, 2020 4:50 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro users are getting their share of MIUI 12 this week. According to this report, the latest version is available through the Mi Pilot program for now. And it’s worth noting that unlike the regular MIUI 12, this one is based on Android 9 Pie version. That’s because Xiaomi is offering only a single OS update for its Redmi devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

The version was first made available China, and now Mi Pilot program users in India are also getting to test the new version. And while the software underneath the MIUI 12 is different, you won’t notice that in the design of the interface. It looks similar to the Android 10-based MIUI 12 version that first made its debut few months back. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India ahead of August 27 launch

Redmi 6 Pro updated to MIUI 12 was a sure-shot thing. After all, the company had promised the update itself. Having said that, regular users of the device will have to wait a little longer to their over the air (OTA) update. But more importantly, we’re hoping Xiaomi decides to change its one OS update policy in 2020. We’ve already seen Samsung changing its stance towards software, so it’s high time, a market leader like Xiaomi also does. Also Read - Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 12 update starts rolling out in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The phone made its debut back in October 2018. The Redmi 6 Pro flaunts a 5.84-inch full HD+ display running at a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels, and featuring a 19:9 display. The notch houses the front camera, earpiece and proximity sensors. Under the hood, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz. It had launched with MIUI 10 running on Android 8.1 Oreo. And as promised, the brand is making sure it gets updated to MIUI 12, which is built over Android 9 though.

It features dual camera setup at the back comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, you get dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The Redmi 6 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: August 25, 2020 4:50 PM IST

Best Sellers