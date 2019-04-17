Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

Xiaomi won’t be updating the budget Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones to Android 9 Pie. The Chinese company has quietly suspended the development of the firmware it was working on. Now both devices will miss out on the latest Android OS.

Xiaomi shipped these devices with Android 8.0 Oreo last year and promised to update it to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie. While Oreo-based MIUI 10 has arrived on the phones, what might never come now is, the Android OS upgrade. It is possible that company will keep pushing the latest MIUI updates to both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. The suspension of OS update appeared on the MIUI forums (via GSMArena) noting “Change of Plan, Suspension of Recruitment”.

It’s been two months since Xiaomi pushed MIUI 10.2.2.0 Stable ROM for the Redmi 6 devices globally. The affordable smartphone previously received the new MIUI 10 build in Beta, while some Redmi 6A users have already received the stable ROM. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM version 10.2.2.0 for the Redmi 6 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update carried build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM.

When Xiaomi rolled out the December 2018 security patch for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India, it also brought multiple bug fixes. Both smartphones were launched with Oreo-based MIUI 9 in September, but later got updated to MIUI 10.

Xiaomi didn’t bring any radical changes to its new Redmi 6 lineup. The company instead focused on certain areas and tried to keep the prices on par with the older Redmi 5 lineup. The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage was launched at Rs 5,999, while the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant is now priced at 6,499. The Redmi 6, on the other hand, starts at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model can be purchased at Rs 8,499.