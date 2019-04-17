comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company
News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi shipped these devices with Android 8.0 Oreo last year and promised to update it to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie. While Oreo-based MIUI 10 has arrived on the phones, what might never come now is, the Android 9 Pie.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 9:30 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-6-redmi-6a-first-impressions-bgr-6

Xiaomi won’t be updating the budget Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones to Android 9 Pie. The Chinese company has quietly suspended the development of the firmware it was working on. Now both devices will miss out on the latest Android OS.

Xiaomi shipped these devices with Android 8.0 Oreo last year and promised to update it to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie. While Oreo-based MIUI 10 has arrived on the phones, what might never come now is, the Android OS upgrade. It is possible that company will keep pushing the latest MIUI updates to both Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. The suspension of OS update appeared on the MIUI forums (via GSMArena) noting “Change of Plan, Suspension of Recruitment”.

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy in April 2019

It’s been two months since Xiaomi pushed MIUI 10.2.2.0 Stable ROM for the Redmi 6 devices globally. The affordable smartphone previously received the new MIUI 10 build in Beta, while some Redmi 6A users have already received the stable ROM. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM version 10.2.2.0 for the Redmi 6 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update carried build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM.

When Xiaomi rolled out the December 2018 security patch for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India, it also brought multiple bug fixes. Both smartphones were launched with Oreo-based MIUI 9 in September, but later got updated to MIUI 10.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi didn’t bring any radical changes to its new Redmi 6 lineup. The company instead focused on certain areas and tried to keep the prices on par with the older Redmi 5 lineup. The Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage was launched at Rs 5,999, while the 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant is now priced at 6,499. The Redmi 6, on the other hand, starts at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. The 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model can be purchased at Rs 8,499.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 9:30 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13: Dark Mode, new volume HUD, undo gesture, upgrades to Safari and Mail, and more
News
Apple iOS 13: Dark Mode, new volume HUD, undo gesture, upgrades to Safari and Mail, and more
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

How to watch Honor 20i launch live stream

News

How to watch Honor 20i launch live stream

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support

News

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart landing page goes live along with new teaser about fast charging support

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

Apple and Qualcomm bury the hatchet in royalties battle royal

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow
Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 6,000 to buy now
Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

News

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

250 रुपये से कम में Airtel, Vodafone और Reliance Jio के ये हैं बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा का उठाएं बेनिफिट

Oneplus 7 के CAD रेंडर्स हुए लीक, नहीं होगा पॉप-सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप!

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart पर फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ रियलमी का लैंडिग पेज हुआ लाइव

आज होगा ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला Honor 20i लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव और जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन को आज एक बार फिर खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
News
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online
Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

News

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now
Apple and Qualcomm bury the hatchet in royalties battle royal

News

Apple and Qualcomm bury the hatchet in royalties battle royal
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company