Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get stable MIUI 10.3 update in India

Xiaomi’s budget Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones are receiving MIUI 10.3 stable update in India. According to users report on MIUI forums, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI V10.3.20.OCGMIXM update for both the models. The update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, since Xiaomi recently suspended Android 9 Pie update for the smartphones.

The stable MIUI 10.3 update for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A is 279MB and 289MB respectively in size. The Redmi 6 update screenshot shared by a user on MIUI forum notes the April Android security patch along with various bug fixes and improvements.

As per the changelog (via FoneArena), the Redmi 6 fixes a bug affecting calls to take longer than usual time to end and problems like low battery warning, call time bubble, media playback volume, notification badges, and sync settings page. The update also includes optimizations with respect to face unlock, app icons, Mi Cloud and more. Lastly, there is “Game speed booster”, which means a new floating windows for incoming calls during games and redesigned Mi Cloud start page.

Last time around, Xiaomi quietly suspended the development of Android 9 Pie for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones. Both devices will miss out on the latest Android OS, but MIUI updates are likely to continue. Xiaomi shipped these devices with Android 8.0 Oreo last year and promised to update it to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie.

It’s been two months since Xiaomi pushed MIUI 10.2.2.0 Stable ROM for the Redmi 6 devices globally. The affordable smartphone previously received the new MIUI 10 build in Beta, while some Redmi 6A users have already received the stable ROM. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM version 10.2.2.0 for the Redmi 6 was also based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update carried build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM and was shipped with various bug fixes and MIUI 10 features along with improvements in the operating system.