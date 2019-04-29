comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get stable MIUI 10.3 update in India
News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get stable MIUI 10.3 update in India

News

The stable MIUI 10.3 update for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A weighs 279MB and 289MB respectively. The Redmi 6 update screenshot shared by a user on MIUI forum notes the April Android security patch along with various bug fixes and improvements.

  • Published: April 29, 2019 3:35 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review 4

Xiaomi’s budget Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones are receiving MIUI 10.3 stable update in India. According to users report on MIUI forums, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI V10.3.20.OCGMIXM update for both the models. The update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, since Xiaomi recently suspended Android 9 Pie update for the smartphones.

The stable MIUI 10.3 update for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A is 279MB and 289MB respectively in size. The Redmi 6 update screenshot shared by a user on MIUI forum notes the April Android security patch along with various bug fixes and improvements.

Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi

Also Read

Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi

As per the changelog (via FoneArena), the Redmi 6 fixes a bug affecting calls to take longer than usual time to end and problems like low battery warning, call time bubble, media playback volume, notification badges, and sync settings page. The update also includes optimizations with respect to face unlock, app icons, Mi Cloud and more. Lastly, there is “Game speed booster”, which means a new floating windows for incoming calls during games and redesigned Mi Cloud start page.

Last time around, Xiaomi quietly suspended the development of Android 9 Pie for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones. Both devices will miss out on the latest Android OS, but MIUI updates are likely to continue. Xiaomi shipped these devices with Android 8.0 Oreo last year and promised to update it to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

It’s been two months since Xiaomi pushed MIUI 10.2.2.0 Stable ROM for the Redmi 6 devices globally. The affordable smartphone previously received the new MIUI 10 build in Beta, while some Redmi 6A users have already received the stable ROM. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM version 10.2.2.0 for the Redmi 6 was also based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update carried build V10.2.2.0.OCGMIXM and was shipped with various bug fixes and MIUI 10 features along with improvements in the operating system.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM
News
Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update

Oppo A1k with Helio P22 SoC launched in India

News

Oppo A1k with Helio P22 SoC launched in India

Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

News

Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

OnePlus 7 Pro's OLED display gets A+ rating

News

OnePlus 7 Pro's OLED display gets A+ rating

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update

Oppo A1k with Helio P22 SoC launched in India

Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

Realme aims to sell 15 million smartphone units in India in 2019: Madhav Sheth

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update
Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi

News

Redmi smartphone with pop-up selfie camera teased by Xiaomi
Xiaomi Redmi 7 goes on first sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 goes on first sale today
Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again

News

Xiaomi tops Indian smartphone market again
India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

News

India smartphone shipment grows 4% to 31 million in March quarter: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Razr 2019 की लीक इमेज में दिखा Foldable डिजाइन और बॉक्स कंटेंट

OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display को मिली A+ Display Rating, 14 मई को होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Realme 3 Pro की पहली सेल में 8 मिनट में बिके 1.7 लाख स्मार्टफोन, दोपहर 4 बजे फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

शाओमी ने पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे के साथ टीज किया नया Redmi स्मार्टफोन

Oppo A1k भारत में 8,490 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM
News
Realme 3 Pro to go on sale second time today at 4PM
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 10.3 update
Oppo A1k with Helio P22 SoC launched in India

News

Oppo A1k with Helio P22 SoC launched in India
Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

News

Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans
Realme aims to sell 15 million smartphone units in India in 2019: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme aims to sell 15 million smartphone units in India in 2019: Madhav Sheth