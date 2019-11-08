Xiaomi has lately been rolling out its latest MIUI 11 update for a host of its smartphones. Some of these include the Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi 7 among others. Now, the company has started rolling out the latest software update to a second batch of smartphones. The latest smartphones to receive the MIUI 11 update are the Xiaomi Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 update details

As per forum posts on Xiaomi’s Mi Community, the company is rolling out MIUI 11 updates to Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A users. The Redmi 6 update (MIUI 11.0.1.0.PCGMIXM) is around 508MB in size. The Redmi 6A update (MIUI 11.0.4.0.PCBMIXM), on the other hand, is around 517MB in size.

The updates bring in a host of new features, including some that are specifically designed for the Indian users. Both smartphones also get the October 2019 Android security patch via the update. It is worth noting that the latest MIUI update is still based on Android 9 Pie, and not the latest Android 10 OS. The update will hit all the units gradually. In the meantime, users can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> About phone -> System update.

As mentioned, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A indicate the rolling out of MIUI 11 update to the second batch of Xiaomi devices. Other devices in line to receive the update include the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi MIX 2, and the Mi Max 2 phones. The recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro is slated to receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 and December 26.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6 Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price 7999 5999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

