Xiaomi hasn’t forgotten about its affordable smartphone users in India. The company is now rolling out a new operating system for its Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A users. Essentially, these smartphone users will now get to enjoy the benefits of Android Pie OS. Read on to find out everything about this new Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A updates.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A updates detailed

As mentioned, both the Xiaomi Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A are now receiving Android Pie update. This new OS is wrapped under the company’s latest MIUI 10. As per screenshots shared on Mi India forums, the Redmi 6 is receiving MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCGMIXM update, whereas Redmi 6A is receiving MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCBMIXM update. Both updates are around 1.3GB in size.

As is the norm these updates are rolling out in phases and should reach all units in the coming days. Once the OTA update is ready, users should receive a notification. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. Xiaomi recommends users to have a stable Wi-Fi connection, and enough charge in the devices before initiating the update process.

Going by the changelog, MIUI 10 brings in system-wide Dark Mode, navigational gestures, and more such Android Pie features. The smartphones also get support for face unlock as an additional layer of security. Lastly, the new update bumps the Android security patch to July 2019.

Prices in India, features, specifications

These two affordable Xiaomi Redmi smartphones launched in India back in September last year. They ran Android Oreo-based MIUI out-of-the-box. Both didn’t come with any radical changes, and instead focused on upgrading the internals. Prices for the Redmi 6A started from Rs 5,999, while prices for the Redmi 6 started from Rs 7,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6 Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price 7999 5999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC Helio A22 quad-core SoC OS Android Pie (MIUI 10) MIUI 10 (Android Pie) Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 5MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

