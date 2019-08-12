comscore Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A updates rolling out with Android Pie OS
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A update rolling out with Android Pie-based MIUI 10
News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A update rolling out with Android Pie-based MIUI 10

News

Both Xiaomi smartphones previously received software updates back in April this year. It updated the MIUI version onboard the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, and also introduced the April 2019 security patch.

  • Updated: August 12, 2019 9:06 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review 10

Xiaomi hasn’t forgotten about its affordable smartphone users in India. The company is now rolling out a new operating system for its Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A users. Essentially, these smartphone users will now get to enjoy the benefits of Android Pie OS. Read on to find out everything about this new Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A updates.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A updates detailed

As mentioned, both the Xiaomi Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A are now receiving Android Pie update. This new OS is wrapped under the company’s latest MIUI 10. As per screenshots shared on Mi India forums, the Redmi 6 is receiving MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCGMIXM update, whereas Redmi 6A is receiving MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCBMIXM update. Both updates are around 1.3GB in size.

As is the norm these updates are rolling out in phases and should reach all units in the coming days. Once the OTA update is ready, users should receive a notification. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. Xiaomi recommends users to have a stable Wi-Fi connection, and enough charge in the devices before initiating the update process.

Going by the changelog, MIUI 10 brings in system-wide Dark Mode, navigational gestures, and more such Android Pie features. The smartphones also get support for face unlock as an additional layer of security. Lastly, the new update bumps the Android security patch to July 2019.

Prices in India, features, specifications

These two affordable Xiaomi Redmi smartphones launched in India back in September last year. They ran Android Oreo-based MIUI out-of-the-box. Both didn’t come with any radical changes, and instead focused on upgrading the internals. Prices for the Redmi 6A started from Rs 5,999, while prices for the Redmi 6 started from Rs 7,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6 Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Price 7999 5999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC Helio A22 quad-core SoC
OS Android Pie (MIUI 10) MIUI 10 (Android Pie)
Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 12MP + 5MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6

7999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP + 5MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 9:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 12, 2019 9:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today
News
Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

News

Honor Vision series with 55-inch 4K UHD panel, HarmonyOS launched

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

News

Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at BBL

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch

Realme 5-series launch set for August 20

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon India: Top offers
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update
RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon

Deals

RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon
Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Check specs

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Check specs
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

Google Doodle : इसरो की नींव रखने वाले महान भारतीय वैज्ञानिक विक्रम साराभाई को गूगल ने यूं किया याद

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

संकट के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिबंध का समर्थन करते हैं 88 प्रतिशत भारतीय

फेसबुक अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर जल्द लाएगा नया News Tab

News

Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch
News
Nokia 7.2 appears on Geekbench listing ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Realme 5-series launch set for August 20

News

Realme 5-series launch set for August 20
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update
Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today

News

Reliance AGM 2019: How to watch live stream at 11AM today
Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai

News

Google Doodle marks 100th birthday of Vikram Sarabhai