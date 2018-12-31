comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 6A 16GB storage variant to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 32GB storage variant is already up on open sale.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 9:41 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review 3

Xiaomi’s budget Redmi 6A will be up for flash sale today on mi.com and Amazon India at 12:00PM. The smartphone was launched in two variants in September. The 2GB+16GB variant will be made available today in flash sale at Rs 5,999, while the 2GB+32GB variant of Redmi 6A at Rs 6,999 is already up for open sale on mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi recently increased the price of both smartphones in India, but now it seems these have restored their original launch price of Rs 5,999 and 6,999. Both variants of Xiaomi Redmi 6A pack 2GB of RAM and Helio A22 processor from MediaTek. The only difference is in their 16GB and 32GB storage variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 6A features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, which carries a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also comes powered with a 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad core SoC tagged alongside 2GB of RAM. Besides the 16GB and 32GB of storage options, the smartphone also supports an expandable storage of up to 256GB via microSD.

In the photography department, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Both cameras support lenses with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the front camera is also backed by AI Portrait mode and AI beautify modes.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

On the connectivity side of things, the Redmi 6A features dual-SIM support with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and features Android 8.1 Oreo layered with MIUI 9.6 on top.

