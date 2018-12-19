Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2GB RAM sale at 12PM today; here’s everything you need to know

Want a solid and well-rounded entry-level smartphone? Look no further than Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A. Launched a few months back, the Redmi 6A comes in two configurations – 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage. While the 3GB RAM variant is available for purchase outright (having been available 24×7 since November), the 2GB RAM version can still be purchased through flash sales.

One of those flash sales will be held today, where the base model of Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be made available for purchase. If you’ve been planning to buy one, here’s everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price, sale details, and offers

The base configuration of Xiaomi Redmi 6A is priced at Rs 5,999, and will be made available for purchase via flash sale on Amazon India and Mi India’s websites starting 12:00PM today. As is always the case with these promotions, limited units will be up for grabs, so our advice is to get online a few minutes before the sale’s commencement to increase your chances of getting one.

Even though the Redmi 6A is already quite affordable, there are some additional deals and offers to further sweeten the deal. Those who pay via HDFC Bank credit/debit card will get an additional discount of five percent, as well as ‘No Cost EMI’ facility. There’s also 100GB of extra 4G data and up to Rs 2,200 cashback, courtesy of Reliance Jio.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

Powering Xiaomi’s Redmi 6A is a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. There’s also a dedicated expansion slot that can take up microSD cards up to 256GB. The smartphone has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with MIUI overlay baked on top.

For imaging, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a single-lens 13-megapixel primary camera. There’s also a 5-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity features (except a fingerprint sensor) are included, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.