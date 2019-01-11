comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today via Amazon India, Mi.com; Price, specifications and offers
Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today via Amazon India, Mi.com; Price, specifications and offers

Redmi 6A is set to go on sale starting at a price of Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage instead of Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, the entry-level smartphone by the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is all set to go on a flash sale. According to the information on the official Mi India website, the sale is set to kickoff at 12:00PM today. Redmi 6A is part of the latest Redmi device lineup that the company launched in the Indian market back in September of last year. According to the information on the website and Amazon India listing, the device is set to go on sale starting at a price of Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The company has also reduced the price of the second variant of the device to Rs 6,999 from the listing price of Rs 7,999. When compared to the base model, this one comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device will go on sale both on Amazon India as well as Mi India website with their own set of offers. Interested buyers looking at Amazon India to make the purchase can make use of the no-cost EMI offer or the Amazon India exchange offer to the device at an even cheaper price in return of their old device.

If you are opting for Mi.com to make the purchase then you can get Rs 2,200 as instant cash back in terms of value from Reliance Jio along with 100GB additional 4G data from the company. Other offers include a three-month free subscription of Hungama Music and the ability to get the device at a cheaper price with the help of Mi Exchange offer. It is similar to the one offered by Amazon Exchange were you give your old smartphone in exchange for the new one.

To recap, the device comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) resolution while powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with quad-core SoC, 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage. The device comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device along with a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB Pro and 3.5-mm audio socket. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
  Published Date: January 11, 2019 10:15 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 6 स्मार्टफोन 1,500 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 इंडियन सपोर्ट पेज पर हुआ लाइव, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी का Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे खरीदें

शाओमी के CEO ने कहा जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा Redmi का खुद का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

ऑनर View20 की प्री-बुकिंग 15 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, मिल रहा है जबर्दस्त प्री-बुक ऑफर

