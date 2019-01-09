Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today

Xiaomi is all set to conduct a flash sale of its entry-level smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. This is not a new development and the company has been conducting the flash on a regular basis ever since the launch of the device. According to the banner on the Amazon India website, the flash sale is set to kick off at 12 noon today. Considering previous flash sales for the product and the sheer demand of the device, interested buyers should act fast as the devices tend to run out of stock within minutes.

The 16GB storage and 2GB RAM variant of the device is available for Rs 5,999 while the 32GB storage and 3GB RAM variant of the device is available for Rs 6,999. Xiaomi and Amazon India have also added a no-cost EMI option for users who want to buy the device but may not be able to pay the entire amount in one go. In addition to this, buyers will also get a 5 percent instant discount while opting for the EMI option with an HDFC credit or debit card.

The Redmi Note 6 comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (1,440×720 pixels) resolution. It runs on MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with a quad-core CPU along with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot in case the user is running out of storage. Xiaomi has opted for a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back of the device with an LED flash module and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

The device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB port, GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.