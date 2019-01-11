comscore
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on open sale starting today midnight

This announcement comes days after the company announced a price cut for its Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 4:03 PM IST
Xiaomi has just announced that its entry-level smartphone, the Redmi 6A will be available on open sale. Global Vice President for Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement on his official Twitter handle adding that the device will be available for open sale starting midnight. As part of the tweet, Jain also added that Redmi 6A has been best selling smartphone since its launch in September last year. Till now, the device was available through flash sales on Amazon India, Mi.com along with limited availability on Mi Home stores across the country.

This announcement comes days after the company announced a price cut for the device. As previously reported, the device with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage is priced at Rs 5,999 instead of the launch price of Rs 6,999 which means a discount of Rs 1,000. The second variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is available for Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 7,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000. Open sale means that users can buy the device at any time they want instead of waiting for flash sales and then try and get the device before stocks running out.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features

Talking about the specifications of the device, it comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with a Quad-core SoC along with 2GB RAM and up to 32GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. The device comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Redmi 6A comes with 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Radio, microUSB port, and 3.5mm audio socket. The device runs Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out of the box that can be upgraded to MIUI 10 and it will be powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

5999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC
13MP
  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 4:03 PM IST

